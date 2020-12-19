'Tis the season for good tidings

But getting back to my desktop with the latest oil lamp purchase: It seems to be fully intact and usable. I hate the thought but if I did ever lose electricity out here a few miles from town, I definitely have a couple of oil lamps that will be lit ASAP. Everyone should have one or two oil lamps they could use in case of an electrical blackout, wind or storm. They definitely come in handy. I did use one of my other oil lamps several years ago for just a few hours in a bad wind storm where the lines were blown down.

With the holidays fast approaching, I am noticing a lot of buying activity on Etsy lately. I do have a shop on Etsy also, but have been very bad about keeping it updated. I sold something two days ago and thankfully caught it so I could get the item mailed off. I should be doing a lot more by mail but it takes time to put the items online — taking photos, writing a description, etc. — but the items do get looked at by many people. It’s a fun thing to do, but I just wish I was a few years younger and could keep up with it all.