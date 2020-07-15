LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska State Museum’s Trailside Museum of Natural History near Crawford will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season, according to a press release. Due to the novel coronavirus, the museum had delayed its 2020 opening. The museum will instead wait to open until the 2021 season.
The decision to keep the museum closed rests on logistics and the challenges of converting the interior spaces to allow for safe social distancing of visitors and staff within the short time remaining in the 2020 season. said the press release. Instead, staff will focus the remainder of the year and off-season on exhibit development and facility upgrades.
Trailside Museum will celebrate its 60th anniversary, as well as the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum system, next year.
