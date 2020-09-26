 Skip to main content
Tree board sponsoring planting
Tree board sponsoring planting

The North Platte Tree Board is sponsoring a tree planting ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Orabella Park, at the corner of James and Henry avenues. A tree, donated by anonymous supporters of the Tree Board, will be dedicated in memory of award-winning author and Christian speaker Ravi Zacharias, according to a release from the board.

Zacharias, who died in May 2020 of cancer, was an author of more than 30 books, winning awards for two of his books. His memoir, “Walking from East to West: God in the Shadows,” details his struggle for truth, his attempt to take his life and the renewal in his life.

More information about Zacharias can be found at rzim.org.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

