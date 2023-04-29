A May 23 Nebraska Extension training course is scheduled for industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests.

The introductory level crop scout training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states. The training is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students being employed by agribusinesses.

The course, which will be held in-person, is from 8:55 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Nebraska’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

“We look forward to providing participants a hands-on, in-person experience focusing on important crop scouting skills,” Nebraska Extension Educator Aaron Nygren said.

Topics covered during the day include:

“Understanding Corn and Soybean Growth and Development.”

“Crop Diseases and Quiz.”

“Identifying Weeds — Plant Morphology, Using a Key to Identify Weed Seedlings.”

“Corn and Soybean Insect Scouting, Identification, Management.”

“Nutrient Deficiencies in Corn and Soybeans.”

There will be hands-on training in the field, if weather permits.

Training will be provided by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators.

Some of the benefits past registrants stated the training provided included practical/working knowledge and better accuracy in field scouting. Other participants appreciated the hands-on, practical format. Past participants have consistently given the training high marks and state that the knowledge gained from attending improved their scouting skills.

Cost for the program is $100, which includes lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and a three-ring binder instruction manual. The take-home instruction manual includes a variety of reference materials that provide resources for crop scouting. For those attending the daylong training who don’t want a copy of the instruction manual, the fee is $60. Attendees should pre-register to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session.

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are being applied for, with six credits in pest management, one in crop management and .5 in fertility/nutrient management.

To register or for more information, visit the training course page on ENREEC, contact Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030, or email Aaron Nygren.

Extension is in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.