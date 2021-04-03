University's Nebraska Promise deadline extended

Students will have an additional month to qualify for the Nebraska Promise financial aid program under a deadline extension announced last week by University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter.

All campuses in the NU system are extending from April 1 to May 1 the priority date by which students can file the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and qualify for the Nebraska Promise. The Nebraska Promise guarantees that tuition will be covered for qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.

“These are unusual times, and we want to provide students and families with as much flexibility as possible as they plan for college,” Carter said. “With the Nebraska Promise, our message to Nebraskans is that a high-quality, affordable university education is within reach. I thank our campus teams for taking extra steps to put students first, and I encourage students to take advantage of this additional opportunity to qualify for critical financial aid.”

Launched in 2020, the Nebraska Promise covers full undergraduate tuition costs for Nebraska students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center. Students must meet academic qualifications and have a family income of $60,000 or less. No separate application is required, but students must complete the FAFSA each year to remain eligible.