KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students continue to rack up awards for their work with the campus radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM.
The latest honors came last week, when the Nebraska Broadcasters Association announced the winners of its annual Pinnacle Awards.
For the first time ever, KLPR received multiple awards in the competition, which was established in 1958 to recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.
KLPR won the “best live sports event” and “best public service announcement” categories in the college radio division.
