LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 700 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Saturday.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration was streamed live at 9 a.m. online in compliace with directed health measures. All undergraduate, master’s, professional, doctoral and College of Law graduates, as well as their families and friends, were invited to join.
The celebration featureed the address “The Air Between Us” from Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences.
The celebration also included appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially confered degrees to students. Graduates received a complimentary mortarboard or tam in a box delivered before the event, allowing them to turn their tassels together as a class.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates at a later date. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All August 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Following is a list of graduates by hometown. Some students request not to be listed:
Broken Bow
» Andrew Scott Bailey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Gothenburg
» Brennan Patrick Costello, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
» Jacob Dallan Rosse, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
Johnson Lake
» Cassie Lynn Jorges, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Lexington
» Esteban Navarro Rodriguez, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.
McCook
» Caleb Paul Suda, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mullen
» Kelsey Anne Phillips, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
North Platte
» John Alton Gosnell, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
» Milos Zaric, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sidney
» Evan M. Parsons, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
