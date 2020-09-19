 Skip to main content
UNL names Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management Program advisory board
UNL names Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management Program advisory board

LINCOLN — The Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the members of its 2020-21 advisory board.

“Our advisory board members are industry experts who provide a connection and ongoing exchange of information, ideas, and collaboration between our faculty, students and staff,” said HRTM Program Director Shannon Rowen.

Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau will serve as chair of the advisory board. Tim Darby, general manager of the Magnolia Hotel in Omaha is chair-elect.

Other advisory board members, listed in alphabetical order include:

» Brandon Akert, owner, Gate 25, Yes Chef.

» Jeff Boeka, Wilkinson Companies.

» Linda Hrdlicka, former executive, Sysco Lincoln.

» Steve Johnson, human resources director, Embassy Suites.

» Jenessa Keiser, human resource director, Lincoln Surgical Hospital.

» Susan Madsen, general manager, The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

» Rachel McConnell, Sheldon Museum of Art.

» Tom McKitterick, general manager, Omaha Country Club.

» Jennifer Monroe, human resource manager, Duncan Aviation.

» Andy Reetz, general manager, Champion’s Run.

» Shelly Richardson, owner, Event Design.

» John Ricks, director, Nebraska Tourism.

» Deborah Ward, interim director, Visit Omaha.

Nebraska’s HRTM program is internationally known for educating and growing hospitality professionals able to lead hospitality organizations anywhere in the world.

Learn more and support the Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program, visit HRTM.unl.edu or call 402-472-3867.

