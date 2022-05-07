UNMC, Extension offer tractor safety course for teens in North Platte

Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, have announced plans for the annual tractor safety training course scheduled for North Platte May 24 and 25. Participants may complete the first day of the course either by attending a hands-on event on May 24 or online through eXtension at cvent.me/44ExVl, according to a press release from the Nebraska Extension.

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for the certification course. Students younger than 14 are not eligible for certification but the hands-on events are open to everyone in the community. Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Federal law prohibits children under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment.

The hands-on event and the online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of training. Once a student is registered, they will be sent instructions, materials, course paperwork and a link to the online course if they will not be attending one of the two hands-on events.

The cost of the course is $25 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable), and supplies. Payment will be made at the time of the driving exam. Only checks and cash can be accepted.

Hands-on safety day open to the public:

» May 24, Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Road.

Tractor driving days:

» May 25, Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road.

For more information, contact Randy Saner randy.saner@unl.edu or Vicki Neidhardt 308-532-2683, vicki.neidhardt@unl.edu

To register, go to cvent.me/44ExVl.