UNMC ‘HEROES’ statewide preparedness training, education resumes

The Healthcare and Emergency Responder Organization Education through Simulation program is resuming its statewide training and now scheduling training, the University of Nebraska Medical Center said in a press release.

Since receiving a University of Nebraska Programs of Excellence Grant in 2005, HEROES has provided in-person, statewide instruction and hands-on emergency preparedness training to teams of health professionals and students in the health professions. HEROES staff typically provide training in-person and through resources on its website and its Mobile Simulation Unit.

Led by UNMC’s College of Nursing, available training includes responses to biological, chemical, radiological and natural disaster emergencies, mass casualty incidents and more. Faculty and staff collaborate with other UNMC colleges and the Center for Preparedness Education.

Over the past year, the HEROES program has delivered emergency preparedness training in-person to small groups as well as virtually to community colleges, private colleges and universities to fill the gap when COVID-19 curtailed in-person events.