The Munroe-Meyer Institute’s Nebraska Statewide Disability Leadership Training Seminar Series resumes in September with a four-session seminar on Sept. 18, 19, 25 and 26.
The statewide virtual seminar is designed for people with disabilities, family members, concerned citizens and professionals who are interested in promoting the best outcomes for individuals with disabilities and their families in Nebraska, according to a press release.
The four-day event will focus on leadership and advocacy training regarding systems of services and supports to individuals with disabilities and their families, including philosophy, current systems, opportunities for leadership, systems change strategies and planning.
Participants will receive support at the seminar and beyond on developing advocacy plans, building and supporting state and local coalitions with the goal of improving services and systems for individuals with disabilities.
Times for the event, all Central Time, are:
» 12:30 to 5 p.m., Sept. 18.
» 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 19.
» 12:30 to 5 p.m., Sept. 25.
» 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 26.
» A fifth, review session also will be scheduled following the completion of the course.
There is no cost for this training, which will be presented online via Zoom. Instructions will be provided to registrants. Registrants are asked to attend all sessions.
Participants can register for the virtual event on Zoom at tinyurl.com/y3tuuj5s.
Individuals who need assistance in registering or have questions can contact Smith at 402-559-5744 or msmitha@unmc.edu.
