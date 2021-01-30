UNMC, Nebraska Medicine awarded $9.5M rural health grant

By wrapping personal protective equipment around the patient rather than the health care worker, we can drastically conserve PPE, Lawler said. In turn, there is less risk to the health care worker and less risk of hospital-acquired infection overall. ISTARI 2.0 increases the national capacity for IPC during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as provides for future public health emergencies.

“Many health care settings endure gaps and challenges to IPC programs, and UNMC/Nebraska Medicine intend to resolve these issues with mixed reality for consultation, assessment and education,” Lawler said.

Mixed reality is an environment where physical reality and digital content are combined to enable interaction with real world and virtual objects נblending real world and digital settings. It is a fusion of technologies that will be used to assist rural and acute facility infection preventionists with training, assessment and mentoring.