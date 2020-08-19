College degrees are within reach for more than 800 Union Pacific employees seeking to take advantage of a new approach to employer-sponsored higher education through the University of Nebraska at Omaha, according to a press release.
Union Pacific and UNO recently hosted a virtual information session bringing railroad employees closer to undergraduate and graduate degrees. It is part of an innovative corporate partnership allowing Union Pacific employees to register for fall courses without out-of-pocket tuition costs, differing from traditional employer reimbursement programs requiring students to pay for classes up-front.
More than 150 Union Pacific employees have applied to become a student and 40 are enrolled for the fall semester with another 60 admitted and ready to enroll.
“UNO is helping us empower employees by removing financial and scheduling barriers that can discourage people from pursuing higher education,” said Beth Whited, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief human resource officer. “We are proud to support our employees’ professional growth through UNO’s nationally-recognized education programs, which will lead to exciting career advancement opportunities in the future.”
UNO’s first corporate partnership of this magnitude provides access to its full array of programs, including business, computer science, psychology organizational studies, and supply chain management. Union Pacific employees will continue to work while pursuing degrees through flexible course delivery via on campus, online and remote classrooms. Union Pacific employees around the country will have the opportunity to take advantage of these educational programs while balancing work responsibilities.
“UNO is ‘Omaha’s campus,’ and is committed to workforce development for the betterment of Nebraskans as well as Nebraska-based corporations that contribute to the vitality of our community,” said UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold. “A core part of our mission is the kind of life-long learning that UP is fostering for its employees.”
The University of Nebraska at Omaha has grown with the Omaha area since 1908. UNO offers nationally-accredited programs such as its AACSB-accredited business school or its National Security Agency-accredited program in cybersecurity. The strength of these programs assures strong preparation and professional development.
A broad array of course delivery options (on campus, online, remote classroom, and more) provide UP employees and learners at all stages an array of flexible options throughout one’s lifetime and career.
