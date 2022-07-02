US Department of Ag Rural Development increases income limits for eligible home buyers

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development raised its income limits in Nebraska, widening the scope of who is an eligible applicant for the organization’s 502 Direct and 502 Guarantee Home Loan Programs, and 504 Home Repair Program, all of which help low-income Americans purchase or repair a home in rural counties, according to a press release.

In Nebraska, the income limits for the 504-owner occupied home repair program range from $39,300 to $48,250 for a household of one to four people, dependent on household size and county. For the 502 home purchase programs, a household of one to four people, can earn up to $76,100 to $111,000; again dependent on household size and county. Larger income limits exist for larger families with five to eight members in the household.

For example, the largest increase for 502 Direct Home Loan income limits occurred in Seward, where a family of four can now make $77,200; an increase of $8,150 more than last year’s income limits. In Stanton, Pierce, Perkins, Otoe and Fillmore counties the increase was more than $7,000 for each county.

“This was a needed change,” said Krista Mettscher, director of single-family housing programs, Nebraska. “Raising the income limits will increase the number of Nebraskans we are able to help finance a home purchase or repair an existing home in rural areas of the state. We are all feeling the pressure in the housing market right now with high prices, and now higher interest rates. I’m glad to see our government understands the challenges facing society and is making our programs more accessible to a greater number of people.”

To date in Fiscal Year 2022, the Nebraska Single Family Housing Team has helped 32 families purchase or re-finance their homes for nearly $4 million, and 14 homeowners with home repairs, for more than $100,000. Together, with the 502 Guaranteed home purchase program, Rural Development has helped a total of 540 families purchase or refinance their homes, investing more than $76 million in rural Nebraska communities.

Both the 502 Direct and the 502 Guaranteed programs offer 100% financing for home purchase in eligible rural areas. USDA RD asks buyers, realtors and lenders to consider USDA Rural Development programs for rural home purchases. To contact the Nebraska Single-Family Housing Team directly for more information, go to rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs, and for eligibility criteria, go to eligibility.sc.egov.usda.gov/eligibility/welcomeaction.do.

For more information, or to request an application, email sm.rd.ne.sfhqst@usda.gov, or call 402-437-5551, ext. 1.

For more information about Rural Development, go to rd.usda.gov/ne.