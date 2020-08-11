LINCOLN — USDA Rural Development offers opportunities to assist the community to establish or improve a local farmers’ market; indoors or outdoors, with booths, tables or stands, offering consumers fresh, local or homegrown items, according to a USDA press release. Farmers markets reflect local culture and enhance local economy.
The Rural Business Development Grant program provides support for rural small businesses. Eligible applicants for RBDG funding include rural communities, state agencies, non-profit corporations, federally recognized Tribes and institutions of higher learning.
Individual businesses are not eligible to apply. RBDG funds are used by the applicant to assist small and emerging rural businesses with targeted technical assistance, training and training facilities, including commercial kitchens, business incubators, makerspaces and farmers’ markets.
RBDG funds are making a significant impact in rural communities, training individuals to start their own market garden, harvest and sell their produce at farmers’ markets, and expand their output to include weekly market basket sales.
Small business technical assistance and training opportunities include basic business development planning and market outreach, Quick Books training and how to generate an internet presence via website development. Any eligible applicant may use RBDG funds to establish or improve a local farmers’ market. Funds may be used to purchase and/or develop land, erect a farmers’ market pavilion, purchase tables, chairs, tents, canopies, and signage.
To discuss applicant and project eligibility or for more information regarding the RBDG program, contact Brant Richardson, brant.richardson@usda.gov or 402-437-5568; Deborah Drbal, deborah.drbal@usda.gov or 402-437-5558; or visit rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-business-development-grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.