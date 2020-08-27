The circumstances of life each of us go through often dictate how we respond to the challenges thrust upon us, either by our own doing or forces outside of our control.
Often I have heard the phrase that we should not pass judgment until we have walked in someone else’s shoes. It is my thought that there is no way we can walk in someone else’s shoes. It’s not that simple.
I prefer the idea that because we have not walked in someone else’s shoes, we need to let empathy and compassion rule our hearts. Certainly it doesn’t take going through similar circumstances in order to offer love and assistance to those who may need some guidance.
If experience were the only teacher, we would be in big trouble. In fact, I think that is one reason we see so much division amongst the people of America today. Everything is deciphered only through the filter of experience, leaving out a myriad of factors that ultimately shape us as individuals and us as a society.
The pain we suffer during our lifetime really is unique to each of us and that makes comparison with others an impossibility. There are similarities, of course, and atrocities foisted on certain members of our society can certainly be generalized to a certain point.
However, it really boils down to us as individuals and how we decide to respond to injustice or adversity. The tone of that response is often dictated by the environment in which we were raised and then changed through the years as our hearts and minds grow into adulthood.
No one is immune from pain and suffering. It is through those things that we develop fortitude and motivation to improve our lives or we allow those things to diminish us to the lowest rung on the ladder.
The interesting thing to me is that no point is too low from which we can recover. It is said that we won’t change until we hit bottom and I believe that to be true.
Unless we know how sinful we really are and how great God is, we’ll never come to peace with ourselves and Him. Life is a process and as long as there is breath, there is hope.
I recently heard from a friend who has reached bottom and wants to end it all. The circumstances of his life are beyond what I can comprehend because I simply can’t walk in his shoes.
His suffering is his suffering and until there is letting go on his part, he will continue to wallow in the mire. The circumstances of his life began the process of breaking down his worth early on and since he has gotten older, he has allowed those things to bring him down rather than break him down.
Once he realizes the tough times can develop character and give him strength to keep moving forward, then he will not find that peace.
I believe that peace can only come through the love of Jesus and no matter if behavior changes, hope comes with a change of the heart.
Pray. Pray for your fellow man and encourage those around you even though you may not understand why they stand where they are at this point in their life. Understanding is not as important as loving.
Love.
