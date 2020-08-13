Last week, I walked down the streets of Halsey, and then Arnold a couple of days later, waiting for the fog to lift.
My assignment brought me to these towns for the Sandhills Open Road Challenge, one of the most popular road races in the country. The drivers waited patiently and as I wandered around interviewing them, the sun began to melt away the moisture and soon the speedy cars were roaring their way across the Sandhills.
There were 140 drivers who came from across the United States to participate in this marvelous event. One young man and his father drove all the way from Virginia for the opportunity to go fast on a winding Sandhills road.
Others came from our home state of Nebraska and from the neighboring states all around us as well.
One theme stood out as I spoke with the drivers and their navigators. They love Nebraska because the people of this state are so welcoming and friendly.
The SORC leadership and the citizens of the towns that host the various events within the race are to be commended for their hospitality. If there ever was an ambassador of good will for folks coming to this area, the townspeople of these marvelous communities are prime candidates.
The drivers and navigators also showed their true colors as the wait for blue skies did not bring out any negative comments or actions. They just gathered around various cars, raised the hoods to look at engines and talked about life in the fast lane, so to speak.
Laughter and smiles were prevalent as friendships were either rekindled or begun during the hour to hour and one-half wait.
I loved the family atmosphere as grandfathers, dads, moms, children and grandchildren all found their place of participation and inclusion. The teenagers I interviewed were not overwhelmed by the whole event and took everything in stride.
Once the sun broke through, everybody got down to business and even with the seriousness of focusing on driving fast safely, the joy on their faces reflected the sun shining down from the bright blue Nebraska sky.
I had the privilege also to enjoy a round of golf to benefit an organization named Heroes Sports, a national organization that offers support to United States veterans.
UFC champion Justin “the Highlight” Gaethje took some time to come from his Denver home to participate in the event. My friend Reed Kuroki and I were paired with Gaethje and Gerry Palmer, representative of Heroes Sports, for the day.
Both were gentlemen and we truly enjoyed our time together. We hit some good shots and some not so good, but it really didn’t matter as we laughed and cheered each other on throughout the day.
Then another bright spot came about when I heard North Platte City Administrator Matthew Kibbon rescinded his resignation because of the wonderful people of North Platte.
We are blessed to live in the community, county and state we do and when we hear about all the special people here, we should thank God for “The Good Life.”
I hope you take the time to get out and live and enjoy the beauty of our state and our people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.