School children have returned to in-person classes and that means the littles are going to need special attention.
They are and will get that attention from their teachers in their schools, but we as community members need to remember the youngsters are not always aware of their surroundings outside the school.
Too often I have seen drivers of all ages cruise through a school zone without regard for speed limits and eyes on their phones. It only takes a split second for a young child to pull free from mom’s grip and step out in front of oncoming traffic.
We can chastise parents and place the blame on them, but that is simply not justified. Children are children and their capacity to understand the ramifications of certain situations has not yet matured.
Years ago I had just finished playing some flag football with friends at a park in Pueblo, Colorado, and obeyed the stop sign at an intersection. Being a conscientious driver, I looked both ways before beginning my turn onto the street I wished to travel.
It appeared to be clear of traffic, but what I neglected to notice was the young boy riding his bicycle on the sidewalk to my right. As I started forward, he hadn’t stopped at the curb and I ran into him. His bike stopped and he slid forward onto the hood of my car.
The fortunate thing is that I was just taking off and was going very slow. My friend in the passenger seat yelled at me for not seeing the boy and sheepishly I got out of the car to make sure he was OK.
He was not hurt, his bike was not hurt, and I learned a valuable lesson. Ever since, I have made an extra effort to not only check the traffic on the street, but to look down both sidewalks whenever I come to any intersection.
This year I started riding my bicycle quite often and most of the time, drivers are courteous and give me plenty of room. However, there have been times drivers have either not seen me or believed it was my duty to stop, even though I had the right of way.
One young lady just looked at me as if I was stupid as she pulled out in front of me and I had to come to an abrupt stop to avoid hitting her car. She just looked at me without remorse, my judgment anyway, and drove on as if she owned the road.
Children are not that aware most of the time and don’t think about going with the flow of traffic or they assume the car will stop at the intersection as they enter it.
With the fall sun dropping lower and shining more directly into drivers’ eyes both in the morning and evening hours, it is difficult to see children either walking or riding bikes and skateboards.
We have had some tragedies in our town over the years with youngsters paying the ultimate price. I’m not finding fault with those drivers or the children, I just think it’s incredibly important for us to stay alert. As adult drivers, and if you are 16 years of age or older you are considered an adult driver, we need to take extra care to ensure that a mother’s child will return home each and every day.
Get your eyes off your phone and look around at the precious packages going to and from school each day of the week. They belong to someone who loves them and you need to love them too.
