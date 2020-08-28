BEATRICE — Homestead National Monument of America will host free digital fiddling events on Sept. 5. The events will kick off at 10 a.m. with a fiddle workshop with Debby Greenblatt. This workshop will be hosted on Zoom. The lesson will be followed by a 1 p.m. Facebook fiddle performance by Terrence Keefe, Chris Sayre and Steve Hanson. The demonstration will include a question and answer session.
Greenblatt will teach three homesteaders tunes by ear and will make PDFs of the songs available. This event will feature live captioning and is open to all.
To register for the free workshop, please email home_information@nps.gov. Please note: this event will be recorded. The fiddle demonstration can be found at facebook.com/homesteadnm. For more information, call 402-223-3514.
