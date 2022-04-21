Virtual film screening takes deep look at college admissions

LINCOLN — A free online screening and live discussion of the film “Try Harder!” at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday will explore the dreams and anxieties about getting into a top university, and if college is worth the grind.

The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, the PBS television series “Independent Lens” and Nebraska Public Media.

To register for this free online event, go to nebraskapublicmedia.org/engage.

At Lowell High School, the top public high school in San Francisco, college admission is at its most competitive within its high-achieving, citywide student body — nearly 70% Asian American — as they work tirelessly to get into their dream schools.

“Try Harder!” pulls back the curtain on the reality of the college application process and the intersection of class, race and opportunity through the eyes of high school seniors applying to America’s top schools.

The film encompasses perspectives of students from all walks of life at Lowell: an outgoing aspiring surgeon and son of Taiwanese and Chinese immigrants who spends his time dancing between classes; the daughter of Chinese immigrants who’s both captain of the tennis team and editor of the school newspaper; and an aspiring writer who, as a biracial African American and white student at Lowell, is in the minority. The students proudly own their identities as “nerds” and tell their stories with candor and humor, despite the weighty and immense stress of the admissions process.

After the screening, join panelists Nuria Lemus, bilingual college planning specialist, EducationQuest Foundation; Shauntee Mims, second-year student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a 2020 graduate of Omaha North Magnet High School; Moises Padilla, director, Nebraska College Preparatory Academy (moderator); Nayla Torres Ruiz, first-year student at UNL and a 2021 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School; and Loni Watson, counselor, Chadron High School. Mims and Torres Ruiz are Nebraska College Preparatory Academy scholars.

The NCPA is an innovative college access program that prepares academically talented, first-generation, income-eligible students for college and their future careers. EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska, providing free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs, college access grants for high schools, college access resources for middle schools, and outreach services for community agencies.

Panelists will discuss the documentary and reflect on how the pressures of high school and the college admissions process are impacting American children from a diversity of backgrounds. Indie Lens Pop-Up and Nebraska Public Media aim to spark enlightening conversations that shed light on these issues.

“Try Harder!,” from filmmaker Debbie Lum, premieres on Independent Lens May 2 on pbs.org and the PBS Video App. It airs on Nebraska Public Media at 10 p.m. CT May 8.

For more information, go to nebraskapublicmedia.org/engage for the latest information.