Virtual statewide transportation plan available
Virtual statewide transportation plan available

LINCOLN — There is no additional time to view the 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan virtually.

The virtual open house provides Nebraskans with an opportunity to review the planning process and provide feedback on the plan’s goals, objectives, and strategies for the next 20 years of transportation in Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

The virtual open house can be accessed on the 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan’s website at 2040ndotvoh.com. The comment period will remain open from Jan. 5 to Jan. 22. Paper copies of the open house materials can be accessed at any of the NDOT District Offices.

