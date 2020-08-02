A new watchdog group is hoping to advocate for “good governance and public engagement to assure” the Nebraska Environmental Trust’s actions are consistent with the trust’s mission, the group said in a press release.
Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust is a newly formed citizens group whose mission is to protect the “integrity and promises of the Environmental Trust,” which is funded with proceeds of the Nebraska lottery.
Established in 1992, the Nebraska Environmental Trust issues annual grants through the proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska,” according to the trust’s website enivornmentaltrust.nebraska.gov.
“We want to ensure the trust lives up to its full promise. Those of us who were trust board members saw first-hand that trust funding can be a great a catalyst for community conservation projects,” said former turst board member Gail Yanney, who is a founding member of the Friends of the Environmental Trust. “In addition, projects often have a positive economic impact, and can be a valuable talent recruitment tool since we know Millennials and Gen-Zers place a high priority on environmental issues.”
Chris Beutler, a former state senator and former Lincoln mayor, will chair the new group, saying it is important to monitor the trust because, “Every county in the state has received Trust monies that have totaled over $330 million for local projects over the last 27 years.”
In addition to Beutler and Yanney, founding members include former Governor and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, former Trust Board chairs Lynn Roper and Susan Seacrest, former Trust Board member Dayle Williamson, former State Sens. Bob Wickersham and Sandy Scofield, former lottery campaign manager Randy Moody and retired attorney Lorrie Benson.
The group also intends to closely examine the recent 2020 grant application process to determine compliance with the law and good governance practices, it said in the release.
The Nebraska State Constitution splits lottery proceeds among the Environmental Trust, education, the state fair, and compulsive gambling programs.
“A key reason Nebraskans voted to create a lottery was the promise that proceeds would support our environment and education,” said Randy Moody, a founding member of the new Friends group, and manager of the campaign to win approval of the lottery.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board consists of nine citizens—three from each congressional district—appointed by the Governor. In addition, there are five state agency directors as voting board members.
