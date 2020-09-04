WAYNE — Ludwig van Beethoven is revered as one of the most influential and prolific composers of all time. In celebration of his 250th birthday, the Wayne State College department of music is presenting two faculty recitals dedicated to Beethoven’s works.
“A Night of Beethoven Part I,” features Angela Miller-Niles playing the piano at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Ramsey Theatre.
“A Night of Beethoven Part II,” showcases Miller-Niles on piano, Melissa Derechailo on horn, Sarah Farr as mezzo-soprano, Melissa King on flute and Shelly Armstrong also on piano. The second performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Ley Theatre. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
The first concert will demonstrate both skill and style as Miller-Niles presents some of Beethoven’s solo piano sonatas. The repertoire includes “Op. 10 No. 2,” “Op. 26” and “Op. 31, No. 2,” which is often called “The Tempest.”
The second recital will highlight collaborations between Miller-Niles and WSC music faculty and staff.
The show will include performances of “Sonata for Horn and Piano, op. 17,” “Serenade for Piano and Flute, op. 31,” the six song cycle “An die ferne Geliebte, op.98” and “Three Marches for Piano 4-Hands, op. 45.”
For more information, contact the WSC department of music at 402-375-7359.
