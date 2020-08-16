The University of Nebraska–Lincoln West Central Research, Extension and Education Center’s annual water and crops field day is set to be held virtually on Aug. 27. The event will focus on using precision technology to improve profitability and will be from 9 a.m. to noon online.
The field day will start with keynote speaker Michael Horsch, owner and founder of Horsch Equipment based out of Germany, who will be presenting on the reality of digitalization in farming with a look at robotics, automation and the future of agriculture. Horsch founded the farm machinery manufacturing company in 1984 which continues to be “a leading global manufacturer of innovative agricultural technology and modern solutions for soil cultivation, seeding and plant protection,” according to the company’s website.
The next hour will allow attendees to choose from two sessions; one focusing on technology in pest management and the other on technology in water and nitrogen management. Presentations during these sessions will include topics such as using drones for pesticide applications and nitrogen and water management with sensing technology. Presenters include education, Extension, government and farming professionals from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado and Minnesota.
The final hour of the conference will focus on local research project updates in three breakout sessions that focus on Nebraska On Farm Research, research at the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center in Grant and ag economics and cedar tree control research. All of these short sessions will be presented by UNL educators and Extension staff leading these local and regional research projects. Each keynote and breakout session will include a live question and answer session.
For more information or to register for this free, online event visit go.unl.edu/t5qq. Registrations are due by August 25.
