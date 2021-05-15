Willa Cather Center hosting hybrid spring conference

RED CLOUD — This year the 66th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference will, for the second time, be offered virtually, welcoming new audiences from around the world while allowing the same valuable opportunities to connect with conference speakers and other participants.

Willa Cather and “Popular Print Culture” will explore Willa Cather’s work in relation to newspapers and magazines. From Nebraska to Pittsburgh and New York, Willa Cather’s career as a writer was — and has been, even since her death in 1947 — inextricably intertwined with various popular print forms. This conference will focus on the intersections of Cather’s life and writings with newspapers and magazines, the center said in a press release.

Traditionally held the first weekend in June — this year June 3 to 5 — the annual Willa Cather Spring Conference is also an opportunity to extend our offerings to the local Red Cloud and rural Nebraska communities. On June 5, the public is invited to select on-site events at the Red Cloud Opera House, open houses at several historic sites, and a guided prairie tour at the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie, with virtual options for those who cannot be there in person this year. A complete roster of activities can be found here on our website.