William Moats selected for Nebraska Boys State

The American Legion Post 163 is has announced that William Moats of North Platte Saint Patrick High School will join nearly 225 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State Program June 5 to 11 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.

Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the Governor and Secretary of State offices for special appearances at this year’s program. National acclaimed motivational speakers are also scheduled to address the entire group.