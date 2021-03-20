Windham: Archery season for turkey opens this week

Turkeys will often try to get in one last snack before they go to roost, particularly if a storm is coming in. Watch where the birds go into the woods, it is likely that the roost will be 75 to 100 yards from that point. If I’m that close, I will often use an owl call or coyote howl, what is known as a shock call, right at dusk to get a response out of the toms on the roost. Owls and coyotes are predators of turkeys and it is like the turkeys answer back to tell the predator to stay away. I’ve used this technique many times. It works.

The Holy Grail of turkey hunters is finding the roost tree that turkeys are actively using. Turkeys will generally use the same trees each night unless disturbed and they abandon the roost site. Hens and young birds will usually be in one group of trees and the gobblers will roost close by in different trees. In this part of the country, cottonwoods and big oak trees with the large “open” type limbs that allow birds to fly to the branches without hitting a lot of small limbs or leaves are prime spots.

Many times turkeys will fly down from the roost in the direction of their first feeding area of the morning. Check to see what food sources may be near you. Look for grain fields or grassy areas where the birds search for insects. Check out those areas judiciously for fresh signs.