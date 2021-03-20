Windham: Archery season for turkey opens this week

I know the archers out there are gearing up for turkeys. That season opens March 25. One of my hunting buddies, who is an avid archer and turkey hunter, has already changed his voicemail message. In short, his message says that it is turkey hunting season in Nebraska and you probably won’t be able to get in touch with him until the end of May. From past experience, I know he is not kidding, but he does check his messages and calls me back after dark.
There are a few days left before the archery season opens, so you have time to get in a bit more preseason scouting. If you are starting “cold” in an area, look for tracks, feathers, droppings and scratching. If you are following these kinds of signs and find a spot where there are considerably more feathers and droppings, look up — you may have found the roost tree.
The best way to begin determining where the roost tree might be is by scouting and watching the daily movements of the turkeys you intend to hunt. If you study the movements of any flock of turkeys long enough, patterns will emerge. You will begin to see them travel specific routes. To locate the roost you need to find the morning routes and backtrack them to where the birds came from. If you can’t make it to your potential turkey hunting spot in the mornings, get there about two hours or so before the sun goes down and start watching the edges of fields where you’ve seen them feeding.
Turkeys will often try to get in one last snack before they go to roost, particularly if a storm is coming in. Watch where the birds go into the woods, it is likely that the roost will be 75 to 100 yards from that point. If I’m that close, I will often use an owl call or coyote howl, what is known as a shock call, right at dusk to get a response out of the toms on the roost. Owls and coyotes are predators of turkeys and it is like the turkeys answer back to tell the predator to stay away. I’ve used this technique many times. It works.
The Holy Grail of turkey hunters is finding the roost tree that turkeys are actively using. Turkeys will generally use the same trees each night unless disturbed and they abandon the roost site. Hens and young birds will usually be in one group of trees and the gobblers will roost close by in different trees. In this part of the country, cottonwoods and big oak trees with the large “open” type limbs that allow birds to fly to the branches without hitting a lot of small limbs or leaves are prime spots.
Many times turkeys will fly down from the roost in the direction of their first feeding area of the morning. Check to see what food sources may be near you. Look for grain fields or grassy areas where the birds search for insects. Check out those areas judiciously for fresh signs.
Once on the ground and feeding, turkeys will habitually pull the leaves to only one side of the spot they are scratching. If it is a fresh/active scratching spot, there will be obvious thin scratch lines left by the turkey’s toes. Squirrels generally make a series of small circular holes in the leaves to get down to acorns. Deer will paw the ground and clear a larger area. Deer leave deeper and wider scratch marks than a turkey can make. Knowing the difference can help your hunt.
Water is another important item to consider. Roost trees will usually be near a source of water. If you are hunting along the river that is not much of a hint because there is lots of water available. In larger pastures or out in the hills or in the canyons, water is harder to come by. Never overlook small sources of water. Out in the cedar canyons I’ve seen a flock of some 80 turkeys waiting their turn to drink from the rim of a 4-foot stock tank.
I don’t think it is a good idea to use mating calls while scouting to make gobblers think there are hens out there to breed before the actual season begins. If you do this and the toms come looking, but don’t find anything, you have trained them not to look in that spot again. Don’t make your hunt harder!
As I stated earlier, Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season begins March 25. Youth hunter can go into the field with shotguns April 10 and the general shotgun season begins April 17. The season closes May 31. Good Luck!
Turkey Sights
I’ll call it a timely coincidence, but I got an email from a reader related to reflex sights. He wanted to know what they were and whether they would be good for turkey hunting. The short and very simplified explanation is that reflex sights employ some sort of “reflector” to allow the viewer to see the target and the wider field of view at the same time, either by bouncing the image from the lens off a slanted glass plate, or by using a mostly clear curved glass reflector that places the image in front of the viewer’s eye as they look through the reflector.
Since the reticle is set at infinity it stays in alignment with the device the sight is attached to regardless of the viewer’s eye position, removing most of the parallax and other simple sighting errors. Once you get one of these things sighted in, just put the dot or crosshairs you see through the reticle on your target and that is where the shot will go! The only drawback is that the sight generally has no magnification, but with turkeys the ranges are generally close enough that magnification isn’t needed.
Reflex sights are not new. This type of sight has been around since about 1900. They have been used as gun sights on all kinds of weapon systems. They were used in limited numbers on military aircraft in World War I, widely used in World War II and in virtually every fighter aircraft today… called the “Heads-Up Display.”
The U.S. Navy began using this type of sight early on with anti-aircraft guns on ships because they allow for the tracking of fast moving targets. The Army used them in tanks, not only for moving targets, but the tank gunner could keep a targets sighted while bouncing over rugged terrain. I’ve seen pictures of reflex sights on rifles that were pre-WWI, though not many were used in the war. This type of sighting system also found use in other civilian applications such as sights on surveying equipment, optical telescope pointing aids and camera viewfinders.
The best thing about this type of sight is how fast you can get on target for your first shot, and a follow-up shot if needed. A shotgun outfitted with a sight like this would be a great choice if you were hunting in thick cover! If you every try one you will see why they are liked by our combat troops.
Reflex sights have been around for more than 120 years — I’m guessing that they will be around for a while longer, too.
Bass ‘N Basics
The 43rd annual event of this type is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the D&N Event Center. The event is design to get youngsters interested in fishing and help them become better anglers. There will be instruction on how to identify fish, rod type, the basic gear you will need, baits, knot tying and how to locate good places to fish. There will be a casting contest at the end of the event. The event is free and any kids age 3 to 13 just needs to register at the door.