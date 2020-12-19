Windham: Can I, or can’t I, hunt with this rifle?

The FireStick concept has a lot of advantages. There is no loose powder to deal with, no spilled powder, no messes. No issue with accidentally using the wrong powder (which can be catastrophic). The FireStick is a pre-loaded/pre-measured powder charge. There is no pouring of powder into powder measures and then pour it down the barrel. If you have ever had to go through the powder horn, powder measure, pour everything down the barrel in the wind and rain, you can appreciate the FireStick concept.

The problem is that Nebraska hunting regulations define a muzzleloading rifle as one where the powder charge and the projectile is loaded from the muzzle and pushed down with a ramrod. The NitroFire rifle and FireStick design does not fit this definition. Under the current definition, the NitroFire rifle with the FireStick, because the loading process loads from the muzzle and the breech, will not be legal to use in Nebraska. Is it a technicality? Yes, but still illegal.