Windham: Can I, or can’t I, hunt with this rifle?

As they said in the movie about Apollo 11, “Houston, we have a problem!” That is what is happening now in the world of muzzleloader hunting.
Every year in the hunting and fishing arena, hundreds if not thousands of new products, are introduced to the market. It is not often that a product is introduced and said to be revolutionary, but here’s one. Actually it is a combination: The Traditions NitroFire muzzleloading rifle and the Federal FireStick that you need to shoot the rifle.
The NitroFire rifle is a breech action rifle, very similar in design to many in-line black powder rifles on the market today. The difference is that when you open the breech you don’t see a breech plug with a well to insert a 209 shotgun primer that is the ignition source. Instead you see an empty chamber. It is very similar to looking into the chamber of a .410 shotgun. This is what is new about this rifle and considered revolutionary. As cool as this sounds, don’t run out and buy one just yet.
The powder charge is contained in the FireStick. It is a plastic tube that you can get in either 100 or 120 grain loads of powder. The FireStick is sealed and ready to drop in the chamber when you are ready to shoot. The projectile or bullet is loaded from the muzzle of the NitroFire rife and pushed down the barrel until it hits a ring in the barrel that makes the barrel slightly narrower than the bullet. This ring is directly above the chamber and where the end of the FireStick ends.
The FireStick concept has a lot of advantages. There is no loose powder to deal with, no spilled powder, no messes. No issue with accidentally using the wrong powder (which can be catastrophic). The FireStick is a pre-loaded/pre-measured powder charge. There is no pouring of powder into powder measures and then pour it down the barrel. If you have ever had to go through the powder horn, powder measure, pour everything down the barrel in the wind and rain, you can appreciate the FireStick concept.
The problem is that Nebraska hunting regulations define a muzzleloading rifle as one where the powder charge and the projectile is loaded from the muzzle and pushed down with a ramrod. The NitroFire rifle and FireStick design does not fit this definition. Under the current definition, the NitroFire rifle with the FireStick, because the loading process loads from the muzzle and the breech, will not be legal to use in Nebraska. Is it a technicality? Yes, but still illegal.
If you look at the history of “new innovations” in the hunting realm and Nebraska regulations, there have been rubs like this before. Do you remember the arguments over traditional muzzleloaders vs in-line rifles? Then there was the quarrel over whether telescopic sights were traditional enough to be considered legal for the primitive weapon/muzzleloader season. And let’s not forget the squabbles concerning whether crossbows could be legal for the bowhunting season. All may not be lost on the issue of the NitroFire rifle being legal. Each one of the issues I mentioned above eventually were adopted and the regulations amended to make that form of hunting legal. I have a hunch this might be the way this goes. I’ll keep you posted.
Waterfowl
Our little reminder of winter last week did move some new birds into the region. Hunters are reporting more ducks and geese along the North Platte River and using our reservoirs. It figures — I think ducks can read a calendar and carry one with them. The High Plains duck season shut down Tuesday, and will not open again until Jan. 6. The dark goose season is on and there are more Canada geese moving into the valley. Good luck.
James Bond Walther
It is morbidly predictable, but it happens. Since Sean Connery died, anything associated with him and his career as James Bond has gone up in price. Here is an example. The Walther PP pistol, used by Sean Connery in his first Bond movie, “Dr. No,” was recently auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills for $256,000. In today’s market, a similar pistol can be purchased for $700 to $800.
In the film, “M” (Bernard Lee), the lead researcher/developer for British Secret Service agents, introduced Connery to what would become his standard service pistol, the Walther PP. This iconic sidearm was to become the standard for many of the Bond movies that followed. The designation PP stood for Police Pistol. Some one million of the PP pistols have been made since 1929. The pistol was far ahead of its time in terms of design and ergonomics. Due to its unique silhouette and rounded-off design, the pistol is still considered one of the most beautiful pistols ever built.
Fish salvage
Just in from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: They have declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine starting this past Saturday through Sept. 30, 2021. Salvages are implemented to facilitate angler use of the existing fish in the lake.
The lake was scheduled to have its existing fish population renovated during 2019 and 2020 as part of an Aquatic Habitat Project to eliminate common carp on the refuge. However, the renovation was been postponed multiple times due to wet conditions and unsuitable water levels. During the salvage period at Hackberry Lake:
» Length limits will be rescinded, but daily bag limits will be maintained. Those limits being rescinded are the one-fish-34-inches-or-longer restriction in the northern pike daily bag limit, the one-fish-21-inches-or-longer restriction in the largemouth bass daily bag limit, and the 15-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass.
» Fish may be taken only by hook-and-line or archery. Game fish may be taken by archery July 1 to Sept. 30 while nongame fish, such as common carp, may be taken any time.
Due to concerns for the spread of aquatic invasive species, salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking into other public or private bodies of water. The Aquatic Habitat Project is a joint effort of Game and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Have a great week in the outdoors.
