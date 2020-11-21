Windham: Can waterfowling be a deadly sport?

Thousands of hunters were planning on spending the day hunting ducks along the upper Mississippi River between Minnesota and Wisconsin. An unusually warm October made a chill in the air inviting to waterfowlers. The outside air temperature was still warm enough for shirts and light jackets, so many hunters left their heavier gear at home and set off unprepared for the winter storm that was headed their way.

Keep in mind that weather forecasting was not what it is today. Remember, this was before the first satellite was ever put in orbit and long before weather satellites watched over us and meteorologists could see weather patterns and storms develop. There was little warning from weather services, and in popular hunting grounds like the upper Mississippi River, ducks swarmed in by the hundreds of thousands. It was unusual duck behavior, but hunters just accepted it as good fortune.

No one knew that the ducks were streaming in to get away from a storm that would later cut a 1,000-mile-wide swath across the country from Kansas to Michigan, dumping snow and sleet along the way. Snowfalls of up to 27 inches stranded hunters where they sat in their blinds or boats. Twenty foot high snow drifts obscured visibility and made travel almost impossible. The waterfowl knew what was coming and they were trying to outrun it.