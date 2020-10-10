Windham: Can you make a fire when you need it?

Fire is an essential part of the outdoor experience. Man has depended on fire for hundreds of thousands of years. It has provided light, warmth, cooked meals, acted as a signal and has been used for defense and protection. Making fire is still a critical skill to have today both for a recreational campfire and in survival situations. I thoroughly enjoy having a campfire when I’m in camp. There is something primal about having a campfire.

In every survival school I’ve ever been involved with, fire has been something that a lot of time was spent on. I remember one instructor particularly well. In addition to all the other uses of a fire, he told us that as soon as you find yourself in a dire situation, stop and make a fire. The act of making a fire gives you something to think about other than your current predicament. It allows your mind to reset and lets you think more clearly and it has a calming element to it. The Gunney was right.

I became a student of fire — some may say even a bit of a pyromaniac. I have researched and practiced various ways of making a fire for decades. I’m always looking for a way to make a fire quicker and more reliably, just in case I really need it. I had an opportunity to share some of what I know recently with a group of local Scouts. Cub Scout Troop 293, based here in North Platte have “adopted” me as there official outdoor guy.