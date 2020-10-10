Windham: Can you make a fire when you need it?

Fire is an essential part of the outdoor experience. Man has depended on fire for hundreds of thousands of years. It has provided light, warmth, cooked meals, acted as a signal and has been used for defense and protection. Making fire is still a critical skill to have today both for a recreational campfire and in survival situations. I thoroughly enjoy having a campfire when I’m in camp. There is something primal about having a campfire.
In every survival school I’ve ever been involved with, fire has been something that a lot of time was spent on. I remember one instructor particularly well. In addition to all the other uses of a fire, he told us that as soon as you find yourself in a dire situation, stop and make a fire. The act of making a fire gives you something to think about other than your current predicament. It allows your mind to reset and lets you think more clearly and it has a calming element to it. The Gunney was right.
I became a student of fire — some may say even a bit of a pyromaniac. I have researched and practiced various ways of making a fire for decades. I’m always looking for a way to make a fire quicker and more reliably, just in case I really need it. I had an opportunity to share some of what I know recently with a group of local Scouts. Cub Scout Troop 293, based here in North Platte have “adopted” me as there official outdoor guy.
I think everyone is aware that Scouts continually work on and improve their outdoor skills. I was invited to show the Scouts an easy way to make a fire. What I planned to show the Scouts is a variant on an old method of recycling dryer lint to start a fire. In its simplest form, you take some dryer lint, light it with a match or lighter, set it near some combustible materials and gently blow on it to keep is burning and igniting the other materials. It works, but I thought I could improve upon the process.
In my design I take the dryer lint and lightly pack it into a paper tube. The tube can be from a toilet paper roll, a roll of paper towels (and cut into roughly 3-inch pieces), a tube from Christmas wrapping paper or a mailing tube. I insert a small birthday candle into the center of the lint and then add a couple squirts of WD-40 to give the lint a little extra fuel. When finished, I store the fire sticks in a Ziploc bag to keep them from drying out and to protect any other surface in case any WD-40 leaks out. The competed fire stick will burn for 5 to 10 minutes. This is plenty of time to get a bigger fire going, even if the sticks and twigs you find are damp.
The Cub Scouts of Troop 293 are sharp kids! After a short demonstration they were off on their own and building fire sticks. While they were working, I asked them a few questions on why they liked scouting and what they learned.
“I like scouting because I make friends, hang out and you can learn medical treatments so you know what do if there is an accident,” Jacob Basenbach said. “There are cool things you can do!”
“Scouting really helps me with normal every day life activities,” added Jacob McCuskey. “I have fun and I get to meet new people.”
It didn’t take long for the boys to build their fire sticks. Needless to say, that were anxious to try them, but that would have to wait for another.
Incidentally, Troop 293 was involved in some Scouting competitions at the Webelos Woods Campout recently. Four different stations were set up and teams had to demonstrate their Scouting skills.
In the fire-building portion of the competition, each team was provided with identical packages containing the tools they could use for starting their fire. The package included flint and steel, cotton balls with petroleum jelly, steel wool, a 9V battery and dryer lint. Teams had to gather their tinder and kindling and build a fire. As soon as the fire was going, the Scouts had to set up a tripod with a pot of water hanging down over the fire and get it boiling. Jacob McCuskey and his Arrow of Light Den buddies won the fire building competition and first prize.
As soon as the competition was over, the Scouts got to make and eat s’mores they made over their fire. That sounds like a fun competition.
Fat Bear contest
I was not aware of the competition, but Alaska has an event known as Fat Bear Week. The competition takes place in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, specifically on the Brooks River. This is the prime place for brown bears to feast. The bears congregate in late summer and fall to snatch salmon swimming upstream to spawning grounds. You have probably seen this area on shows from Nature or National Geographic.
The online contest matches up 12 bears against each other in a virtual playoff-style bracket. Bear fans compare photos and vote online for the bear they think is the heaviest. It is literally a battle of the heavyweights as the bears vie for the best fishing spots.
The event is a natural part of the bear’s survival in this region. Katmai’s bears can grow as much as 1,000 pounds from summer feasting as they prepare for hibernation. They can also lose a third of their body weight during their hibernation period. The Parks Service jokingly calls this time the “survival of the fattest.” Katmai, a 4 million-acre park sprawling over mountains, lakes, streams and coastline, is famous for having the world’s densest population of brown bears.
The winner, for the second year in a row, is a bear known as 747, named after the Boeing jumbo jet. The bear was estimated to weigh about 1,400 pounds.
“This year 747 really packed on the pounds, looking like he was fat enough to hibernate in July and yet continuing to eat until his belly seemed to drag along the ground by late September,” Katmai National Park said in a statement.
