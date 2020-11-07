Windham: Don’t forget about fall turkey hunting

Lots of outdoor activities are going on right now. It is a great time of the year if you are a hunter or angler!

The upland bird seasons are on, duck season is here, archers have been in the field after deer since September and firearm hunters are getting ready for their deer season. With all this going on, it just might slip your mind that there is still a fall turkey season open that runs until the end of January 2021. Hunters can purchase two permits in the fall and each permit allows you to take two birds.

Being successful at fall turkey hunting can be summed up in a couple of words — patience and scouting. Fall flocks are large and they have a very structured daily routine. If you get out and find some birds, just watch them. It won’t take long to figure out their patterns. And once you know where they go and when they will be at certain spots, setting up an ambush is a lot easier.

I was thinking back on this advice and remembered a hunt I had a couple of years ago. Scouting really paid off on this one. I had been watching a flock along the South Platte River for a couple of weeks. I’d stop by the property and survey the area at different times of the day to figure out where the turkeys were. By doing this I had figured out the main travel route, where they were feeding at certain times of the day and, best of all, where they were roosting.