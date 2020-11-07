Windham: Don’t forget about fall turkey hunting

Lots of outdoor activities are going on right now. It is a great time of the year if you are a hunter or angler!
The upland bird seasons are on, duck season is here, archers have been in the field after deer since September and firearm hunters are getting ready for their deer season. With all this going on, it just might slip your mind that there is still a fall turkey season open that runs until the end of January 2021. Hunters can purchase two permits in the fall and each permit allows you to take two birds.
Being successful at fall turkey hunting can be summed up in a couple of words — patience and scouting. Fall flocks are large and they have a very structured daily routine. If you get out and find some birds, just watch them. It won’t take long to figure out their patterns. And once you know where they go and when they will be at certain spots, setting up an ambush is a lot easier.
I was thinking back on this advice and remembered a hunt I had a couple of years ago. Scouting really paid off on this one. I had been watching a flock along the South Platte River for a couple of weeks. I’d stop by the property and survey the area at different times of the day to figure out where the turkeys were. By doing this I had figured out the main travel route, where they were feeding at certain times of the day and, best of all, where they were roosting.
This was not your typical river bottom terrain. An alfalfa field butted right up to the river. Only a grass buffer strip, maybe 20 feet wide separated the river from the alfalfa. There were trees and timber east and west of this spot, but not on the property I had permission to hunt. The turkeys typically worked their way into the alfalfa field from the east and then crossed a channel in the river to an island that had a big stand of cottonwoods. This was their roost.
My first attempt was to set up a blind in the grass bordering the river, but the turkeys seemed to figure that out and stayed well out of range of my 20 gauge. On a nice warm afternoon earlier in the week, I put on my waders and crossed the river channel to look for a spot to conceal myself on the island.
I found a “major” trail the turkeys had been using and it led me straight to the roost site. Lots of feathers and droppings on the ground below the trees told me what I needed to know. Now I needed to find a spot where I could blend in with the brush. I found a couple of trees that had fallen and they provided me with both good cover and a reasonable place to sit and be comfortable. I wouldn’t need to bring much with me across the river for this hunt. My plan was set.
The following day I got out to my spot about two hours before dark. I knew from my scouting that the turkeys fed in the alfalfa the last hour or so of the day and then moved to their roost. I waded across the river and tucked myself into my “blind.”
It didn’t take long for things to get exciting. I saw the flock, about 40 birds, enter the open field from the eastern fence line. They spread out and went about their business. They leisurely fed and meandered around the alfalfa field for about an hour, then they began to bunch back up and move toward the river. They were coming right to me.
I made myself as small as I could and readied my shotgun. From where I sat, their main trail passed within 12 yards of my position. The first few birds began their trek across the river. They sort of hopped and half-flew from sandbar to sandbar and then onto the island. These first few birds were a mixture of jakes and young hens. During the fall season, either sex is legal to take and I was just starting to take aim when I spotted a big tom standing across the channel from me. I guessed he was perhaps triple the size of the closest jake to me. I waited.
About 30 birds crossed the river channel before this big tom made his move. I was trying to blend into the brush around me as best I could. I had turkeys all around me, some as close as 10 feet. Finally, the old tom hopped down the bank and began crossing the channel.
I pushed my safety off. The tom trotted up the trail and seemed to be hurrying some of the jakes along. I set my sights on the base of his neck and pulled the trigger. The magnum load of No. 5 shot anchored him and the hunt was over. There was wild turkey for Thanksgiving dinner that year.
Enjoy you time in the field this fall and your hunts. This is one of the greatest times of the year in Nebraska.
Winterizing boats
Ask five boat owners the best way to winterize a boat and you’ll probably get at least three different answers. There are a couple of topics seem to generate the most discussion: gasoline and batteries.
When it comes to gasoline, there are two schools of thought, either having a full or empty tank for the winter. I subscribe more to the “full tank” theory and the use of fuel stabilizers for winter storage. An empty gas tank can rust inside due to condensation. Condensation can also cause water to get into the fuel system — not a good thing.
By using a fuel stabilizer, like the commercial product Sta-bil, you can eliminate the breakdown of fuel and oxidation in the system. With most fuel stabilizers, you simply pour it in to the fuel, allow it to mix, run the engine a few minutes to get the fuel stabilizer throughout the system. It will protect the fuel all winter.
Batteries should be kept charged during the winter to prolong their service life. I use a ½-amp trickle charger so I don’t overcharge the battery. I run the charger for 20 to 30 minutes several times a week. Since my boat is stored outside over the winter, I remove the batteries and store them in the garage.
If you don’t plan to use your boat during the winter, maybe the best plan is to take it to Young’s Marine and have it professionally service for the winter.
