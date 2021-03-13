Windham: Getting ready for the spring turkey season

First things first: Check your clocks and see if you made the jump forward. Now, are you getting the urge to hunt turkey yet? I was watching a flock of turkeys a couple of days ago and saw my first toms of the spring in full strut. Their breeding season is getting underway. It is time to get your gear ready for the season.
Archers may go into the field March 25. There is a special youth shotgun season that opens April 10 and all other shotgunners can begin hunting April 17. All of the spring turkey seasons run until May 31, which makes this one of the longest Nebraska hunting seasons on the calendar. Couple that with the fact that shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset and you can spend a lot of time in the field hunting turkeys.
A spring turkey permit allows the take of turkeys with archery equipment during the archery season and with a shotgun during the shotgun season. Hunters may purchase up to three spring turkey permits and be able to take three male or bearded female turkeys in the spring season, but only one bird per permit. Biologists think that about 10 percent of female turkeys have beards.
In addition to the hunting permit, any resident age 16 or older and all nonresidents who hunt turkey in Nebraska must have a valid Nebraska Habitat Stamp. Landowners with a landowner permit do not need a Habitat Stamp. Only one stamp is needed for all hunting of any species in a calendar year.
Residents who hold a veteran or senior permit do not need to purchase a Habitat Stamp to hunt turkeys; however they must carry their veteran permit or a senior permit while hunting. Permits will cost $30 for residents, $16.50 for landowners, $128 for a nonresident.
Nebraska has a couple of special items of significance pertaining to its youth hunting for spring turkeys. First, the price of a youth permit is only $8. This is gaining national attention. The other unique item is that there is no minimum age for a young hunter, but don’t forget about Hunter Education requirements!
According to the regulations, a hunter under the age of 12 must be directly supervised by another hunter 19 years of age or older with a valid Nebraska hunting permit. Turkey hunting is a great way to introduce newcomers to the sport. If you can, take a kid hunting with you this spring. It can be very rewarding.
One question I get every year at this time is what kind of shotgun to use for turkey hunting, particularly for younger or first-time hunters. It really doesn’t matter what make or model shotgun you use, you just have to be able to put your shot on target. The legal requirements are that you can use any shotgun, 10 gauge or smaller. There has been a recent change related to shot sizes, The regulations used to say that you could hunt with shot sizes from 2 to 7½ shot. However, a couple of years ago, shotgun shell manufacturers began offering shells that contained blended loads with shot sizes down to 9. To make those shells now legal for Nebraska hunters, the regulations limit you only on the largest size shot, which is No. 2.
The gauge of the shotgun is a personal matter. If you don’t like the recoil of a 12-gauge, try a 20-gauge. I’ve killed turkeys with everything from 10-gauge to .410 and each shotgun killed the bird just as dead.
The key is finding the right shotshell and choke combination that can consistently put pellets in the vital zone of a turkey. I recommend that you try different shells from various manufacturers. Even if you use the same shotgun and choke, you’ll probably find that a Winchester No. 6 shotshell patterns differently than a Federal No. 6 shotshell.
Get yourself a good turkey target, one that shows the vital areas of a tom, and start practicing at the distance you think you may shoot when hunting. It takes time, but shoot at each target only one time. That way you can really see what your pattern is doing. Shoot at different distances, too. This will also tell you the maximum distance you can take a successful shot.
You may find that your shotgun is not shooting exactly where you point it. The bulk of the pattern may bit a bit off center — high, low, left or right of where you aim. This is not uncommon. If your shotgun has a vent rib, it is easy to attach a set of sights that can be adjusted for windage and elevation.
Many shotguns will allow you to attach some type of optics and you can adjust your aim to put your shot right where you want it. Either of these suggestions will solve the problem. Now is the time to get out and practice.
The second most common question I get is where to find turkeys. Many people think hunters concentrate on spring mating activities, but I think it is more productive to focus on feeding activities. Turkeys eat a wide range of foods including grasses, wild flowers, insects, grapes, cherries, mast crops like acorns, pine nuts, juniper berries and new growth agricultural crops.
Early in the spring turkeys often feed heavily on leftover grain in agricultural fields. Once the weather warms and new green growth appears they will begin feeding in pastures, river bottoms, hayfields and pastures.
Think about this for a minute. If the majority of hens and young birds are focusing of feeding, where do you think the toms will be? They will be hanging around the edges of feeding sites trying to attract a hen. Find the feeding sites and you will find most of the gobblers.
Good luck to everyone who is hunting turkeys this spring. There is no shortage of turkeys in Nebraska, so you have a good chance of bringing home a nice tom.
Congratulations
North Platte angler Ed Moore was fishing along the Sutherland Reservoir inlet last Thursday and hooked the new state record tiger trout. The fish weighed 6-pounds, 13-ounces and beat the previous state record by over one pound.