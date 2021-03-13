Windham: Getting ready for the spring turkey season

The gauge of the shotgun is a personal matter. If you don’t like the recoil of a 12-gauge, try a 20-gauge. I’ve killed turkeys with everything from 10-gauge to .410 and each shotgun killed the bird just as dead.

The key is finding the right shotshell and choke combination that can consistently put pellets in the vital zone of a turkey. I recommend that you try different shells from various manufacturers. Even if you use the same shotgun and choke, you’ll probably find that a Winchester No. 6 shotshell patterns differently than a Federal No. 6 shotshell.

Get yourself a good turkey target, one that shows the vital areas of a tom, and start practicing at the distance you think you may shoot when hunting. It takes time, but shoot at each target only one time. That way you can really see what your pattern is doing. Shoot at different distances, too. This will also tell you the maximum distance you can take a successful shot.

You may find that your shotgun is not shooting exactly where you point it. The bulk of the pattern may bit a bit off center — high, low, left or right of where you aim. This is not uncommon. If your shotgun has a vent rib, it is easy to attach a set of sights that can be adjusted for windage and elevation.