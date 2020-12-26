Windham: Getting to touch, and shoot, a bit of history

Dylan Heinzen is the son of one of my regular hunting/fishing buddies. He is in his mid-20s, a Millennial and a good kid. He is also quite a student of history, particularly WWII. One day when he, his dad and I were talking, the topic of the M1 Garand came up. Dylan mentioned that he had always wanted to hold and fire an M1. Well, I showed up one day and put an M1 Garand in his hands.

“Wow. Growing up, I think since the fourth grade, I have known about the M1 and always wanted to shoot one. I knew that it was the primary rifle used by U.S. troops. I saw the M1 in lots of war movies and in a lot of video games.” Heinzen said. “One of the things that always intrigued me was the ‘ping’ they said you heard when you fired the last shot and the clip comes flying out. I really want to hear that!”

The M1 has an eight-shot clip that is loaded into the rifle and the bolt is closed. I showed Heinzen how to load the rifle and he took aim at his target. His dad and I stood off to the side and counted the shots. At the eight shot, the famous ‘ping’ was heard and the clip arched over and behind him. “Wow! I heard it!” Heinzen yelled. A big smile was on his face. “That was cool!”