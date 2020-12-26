Windham: Getting to touch, and shoot, a bit of history

First of all, a belated Merry Christmas to you from all of us here at the North Platte Telegraph. I hope you had a great Christmas and maybe you even had an item or two under the tree from my Christmas Wish List!
It is no secret to anyone who reads my articles: I am a student of weaponry. I am particularly interested in the history of different guns and where they fit into the history of our country.
The M1 Garand is a great example. It has been called “America’s Rifle.” It is one of the most iconic rifles ever created. The rifle was designed by Canadian-American John Garand who happened to work for Springfield Armory.
The M1 Garand service rifle was chambered for the venerable .30-06, which was adopted by the U.S. Military is 1906. The cartridge was known as the U.S. Government .30 caliber, adopted in 1906. The contraction of that information became known as the .30-06.
The M1 Rifle replaced the Model 1903 Springfield bolt action and was adopted for military service in 1936 as the standard infantry rifle. It became the standard battle rifle issued to millions of U.S. troops in World War II and Korea. There are still a few patriots around who carried this rifle into combat. God bless them.
I especially think about the veterans who carried M1 rifles in Europe during Christmas of 1944. It was the Battle of the Bulge, a German counteroffensive, and even snow and cold could not stop the U.S. Army in part to the M1 rifle. The M1 served our troops well!
A few M1s even saw service in Vietnam and thousands were sent to U.S. allies as part of foreign aid agreements. You can still see the M1 used by military drill teams and honor guards because it is such a well-balanced rifle. The United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team may be the best example of where the rifle is still being used.
During WWII, as our troops fought north in Italy, General George S. Patton wrote a letter back to the Army’s Chief of Ordinance saying, “In my opinion, the M1 rifle is the greatest battle implement ever devised.”
I don’t know of any other U.S. issued rifle that got such a compliment. Patton saw firsthand how the firepower of the M1 could overpower the enemy. This scenario played out all over Europe and in the Pacific with the Marines who island hopped toward Japan.
The M1 Garand was a huge technological leap in battle rifles. Its design gave United States forces a significant advantage in firepower and shot-to-shot recovery time over the enemy. A U.S. riflemen could accurately fire eight shots, reload and fire eight more shots in the time it took the enemy to load and fire five shots from the bolt action rifles they were using. Not having to move the position of their right hands, and work a bolt action, meant U.S. troops could keep their aim on the enemy and fire more accurately.
In the hands of an experienced rifleman, 40 to 50 shots per minute could be directed on an enemy position. That is an awesome amount of firepower from a semi-automatic rifle. With the infantryman in mind, Garand designed his rifle for simple assembly and disassembly to facilitate field maintenance. It can be field stripped without tools in just a few seconds. The first time you see an M1 disassembled it appears to fall apart with the release of one lever.
Dylan Heinzen is the son of one of my regular hunting/fishing buddies. He is in his mid-20s, a Millennial and a good kid. He is also quite a student of history, particularly WWII. One day when he, his dad and I were talking, the topic of the M1 Garand came up. Dylan mentioned that he had always wanted to hold and fire an M1. Well, I showed up one day and put an M1 Garand in his hands.
“Wow. Growing up, I think since the fourth grade, I have known about the M1 and always wanted to shoot one. I knew that it was the primary rifle used by U.S. troops. I saw the M1 in lots of war movies and in a lot of video games.” Heinzen said. “One of the things that always intrigued me was the ‘ping’ they said you heard when you fired the last shot and the clip comes flying out. I really want to hear that!”
The M1 has an eight-shot clip that is loaded into the rifle and the bolt is closed. I showed Heinzen how to load the rifle and he took aim at his target. His dad and I stood off to the side and counted the shots. At the eight shot, the famous ‘ping’ was heard and the clip arched over and behind him. “Wow! I heard it!” Heinzen yelled. A big smile was on his face. “That was cool!”
I handed Heinzen another clip and let him load and fire it again. Eight rounds cycled through the rifle quickly and zipped down range — quite accurately I might add. I stepped off to the side and took a few photos. I asked Heinzen what he thought of the rifle when he had shot up all the ammunition.
“It is a lot heavier rifle than I thought. I would not want to carry this rifle every day in combat. Think of the years the guys in World War II served War II carrying a rifle like this, but I guess you’d get used to it. It had a lot less recoil to it than I expected. I guess that is partially due to the weight of the rifle. There is a lot of mass to push back so you don’t feel recoil as much,” Heinzen said.
“To be able to shoot an M1, a rifle that is such a great part of history, real-life, real-time, was awesome. I want to do it again. I want one of these rifles,” Heinzen concluded.
I think getting the chance to shoot an M1 Garand made Heinzen’s day — and it was fun watching it, too.