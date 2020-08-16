Windham: Have you ever heard of overlanding?

The new term for this kind of camping is called overlanding. I always called it packing up my pickup and heading out in the booneys. Overlanding allows you to get away from crowds and pick the spot you want to camp. You are not restricted to roads or designated campsites, because where you go, there are none. My camps are spacious and have most of the comforts of home. Overlanding is something to start out with in a limited fashion and work up to bigger trips. I’m looking forward to my next overlanding trip, which will be my fall turkey hunting camp.