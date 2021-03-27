Windham: It’s time to ponder your springtime gobbler

A few years ago I was on the road conducting seminars on spring turkey hunting tactics at a Bass Pro Shop in Missouri. Following a presentation, a gentleman who was getting ready for the spring turkey hunting season came up to talk to me.

He told me he planned to use a brand of new special turkey ammunition and had just purchase a new shotgun that day. He was quite interested in that portion of my seminar that dealt with special turkey choke tubes on the market.

We talked about his type of hunting while we walked back to the turkey hunting section of the store and I recommended a choke for him. Then I made a statement that seemed to catch him off guard. I encouraged him to get out and sight in his new shotgun once he got the choke he was going to buy in place. He gave me a bewildered look and asked, “How do you sight-in a shotgun?”

I explained that a new type of ammo and new equipment, like his new shotgun and a choke, can make your point of impact quite different from how your previous shotgun threw its pattern. Think about what you are attempting to do with a shotgun during the turkey hunting season.