Windham: It’s time to ponder your springtime gobbler

Nebraska’s spring turkey hunting season is upon us. Archers began their season last Thursday. The next season to open will be a special youth shotgun season that is scheduled for April 10 and the regular shotgun season starts on April 17.
I often say that spring turkey hunting is addictive. It is a guaranteed adrenaline rush. I feel that turkey hunting can combine all the anticipation of deer hunting with the excitement of calling and point blank shooting of waterfowl over decoys. It just doesn’t get any better than that.
For those of us who are shotgun hunters, we need to be scouting our hunting areas right now. Like all other creatures, turkeys need good habitat. Good turkey habitat includes a steady food source, water and roosting areas. Locating the feeding areas may be the quickest ways to locate turkeys.
Areas with new plant growth, lots of insects or fields near timber with left over grains from previous harvests are good places to begin scouting. I like to start scouting along the edges of fields or tree lines and look for tracks, feathers, droppings, scratch marks and don’t forget simply listening for the sounds of turkeys. If you hear birds, you are in the right spot.
The next step is to get a gobbler in range of where you will set up. Decoys can be very effective. I use them when I hunt. My most often used set up for springtime hunting is a hen and a half-strut jake close to one another to catch a big gobbler’s eye.
To a mature gobbler, a jake near a hen is an intruder. The gobbler’s instinct is to think the jake is trying to steal his girl. Using this set up, I’ve had gobblers charge in and attack the jake decoy.
To make this kind of set up even more infuriating to the gobbler, I will set my hen decoy directly on the ground. A hen sitting on the ground is a sign that she is ready to breed.
Having a half-strut jake near a hen decoy in this position will enrage the gobbler. I have had gobblers charge in to run off the jake and made my shot at 10 to 12 yards. Talk about an adrenaline rush!
One final word on decoys: safety. Decoys are made to look like real turkeys and they can fool people as well. Never walk around carrying decoys when other hunters may be in the area. I always have my decoys packed away in a blaze orange bag when I am traveling to or from my hunting spot, especially on public ground.
For those of us waiting for the shotgun season, it is time to practice your turkey calls. Good luck to all area turkey hunters on their hunting adventures. Let me hear some of your hunting stories.
Patterning
Patterning your shotgun is something you also need to do — make sure you know where your shot is going when you pull the trigger. You can’t kill a gobbler unless you can hit it.
A few years ago I was on the road conducting seminars on spring turkey hunting tactics at a Bass Pro Shop in Missouri. Following a presentation, a gentleman who was getting ready for the spring turkey hunting season came up to talk to me.
He told me he planned to use a brand of new special turkey ammunition and had just purchase a new shotgun that day. He was quite interested in that portion of my seminar that dealt with special turkey choke tubes on the market.
We talked about his type of hunting while we walked back to the turkey hunting section of the store and I recommended a choke for him. Then I made a statement that seemed to catch him off guard. I encouraged him to get out and sight in his new shotgun once he got the choke he was going to buy in place. He gave me a bewildered look and asked, “How do you sight-in a shotgun?”
I explained that a new type of ammo and new equipment, like his new shotgun and a choke, can make your point of impact quite different from how your previous shotgun threw its pattern. Think about what you are attempting to do with a shotgun during the turkey hunting season.
You’re not shooting at fast moving birds on the wing. You are trying to “pin point” a shot on a gobbler and the vital area is rather small. You want the maximum amount of shot to hit the “point” you aim at. You are shooting a shotgun like a rifle. Doesn’t it make sense to know where your shot goes when you pull the trigger?
Every shotgun, even identical models, will shoot just a little differently and put their shot in just a little different place even when aimed and shot the same way. Add something like a new choke tube or different type of ammunition and where the shot goes and how it performs at different ranges can actually change quite a bit.
When I’ve tested choke tubes on various shotguns, I have seen that the chokes worked great and put the bulk of the shot load in a concentrated pattern on the target. By practicing on good targets, those that show the life-size vital areas of a gobbler, it also showed me that where I aimed and where I hit was slightly different.
In a couple of cases I put a scope on the shotgun and set it up to shoot exactly where I aimed. For a couple of shotguns I tested with vent ribs, I bought a set of rifle style sight that clamped on to the rib. These sights could be adjusted and I could put the shot right where I wanted it.
So, if you intend to hunt turkeys with a shotgun this spring, it is time to get out and do a little patterning while you are waiting for the season to start.