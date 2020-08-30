Windham: Just what are crickets good for?

Have you noticed all the crickets lately? It is that time of the year, and we will be seeing and hearing many more of them until the first hard frost comes along.
Most of us are familiar with crickets, both the real ones and cartoon and literary versions. We have been surrounded with cricket characters all of our lives. Walt Disney used crickets in cartoons. Remember Jiminy Cricket in “Pinocchio”? More recently in the cartoon feature “Mulan,” Cri-kee the cricket was carried in a cage as a symbol of luck, a common practice in some Asian cultures.
Other examples would be Buddy Holly’s band was called The Crickets, and his hometown of Lubbock, Texas had a minor league baseball team called the Crickets. In cartoons and movies, the sound of crickets has been used to represent silence or when a joke fails in a performance. In literature, they have been written about by Charles Dickens, and the poetry of William Wadsworth and John Keats. The concept of crickets is a familiar one.
But what good are crickets? For the purposes of this column, crickets can play a vital role in fishing and hunting opportunities.
When there is a natural localized increase in the population of an insect, you can almost bet that other creatures in the area will take advantage of that fact. For example, take some of the crickets you can find now and go fishing with them. Fish seem to instinctively know that crickets are abundant right now and they readily go after them in the water. I simply take a few small crickets and rig them on a hook so I can cast them out into the water. A wiggling cricket on the surface almost draws an immediate strike. Give it a try!
Years ago, I was fall turkey hunting in the Ozarks. The gentleman I was hunting with had been chasing turkeys in this part of the country for over 40 years. He knew lots of things about turkeys, but shared a tip I had not heard before.
Dusk was falling and we were watching and listening for turkeys going to roost. A chorus of crickets began chirping below us in a shallow valley. “Jackpot,” my hunting partner whispered. He told me that turkeys consider crickets a real treat and they will come find them to eat. Sure enough, we hunted the same area the next day, set up near where we were hearing crickets and bagged a nice pair of turkeys. I have used this tactic many times over the years and it works.
From a biological perspective, there are a number of other reasons to have crickets around. Crickets are scavengers and omnivorous. They clean up a lot of decaying remains of plants and other insects. They will eat flowers and fruit, and leaves, grasses, shoots of young plants, insect eggs, larvae, pupae, aphids, fungi, commercial dog food and they seem to love garden lettuce.
Some 900 species of cricket can be found around the world. They can be found in nature from the arctic to the Antarctic. They inhabit grassland, bush lands, forests, marshes, beaches and caves. Mostly nocturnal, they are best known for the loud, persistent, chirping songs. In most cases, this is the male attracting a female. Some subspecies are silent.
They are used as food for human consumption in Southeast Asia, where they are sold deep-fried in markets as snacks. Walk into a pet store and you can often find crickets being sold as food for carnivorous pets and zoo animals. In Thailand, there are an estimated 20,000 farmers commercially raising crickets and they produce 7,500 tons per year. The United Nations has implemented a project in Laos to improve cricket farming and, consequently, food abundance and availability. There is a measure in agriculture known as food conversion efficiency. The food conversion efficiency of the common house cricket is 1.7, or roughly five times higher than that for beef cattle. If you factor in the rate of their productiveness, that overall food conversion efficiency can be 15 to 20 times higher. That is all well and good, but I’m not giving up my steak.
In Brazilian folklore, crickets are seen as omens of various events. Depending upon what part of the country you are in, the sounds of crickets can be a sign of impending rain, or of a financial windfall. A black cricket in a room is said to foretell illness; a gray one, money; and a green one, hope. In northeast Brazil, a cricket announces death and is killed before it can chirp in a house.
There is a common bit of folklore that says you can tell the temperature by how fast a cricket chirps. Like many bits of folklore there is a lot of truth to the saying or belief. In this case, crickets were studied and it was indeed determined that they chirp at different rates depending on their species and the temperature of their surrounding environment.
In general, the faster the chirp, the warmer the temperature. There is even a principal known as Dolbear’s Law that says by counting the number of chirps produced in 14 seconds by the snowy tree cricket, which is common in the United States, and adding 40 to that number, you will get the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit. You didn’t realize you would get a math and science class by reading this column when you started, did you?
Try again
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska has been rescheduled for Sept. 12. This event normally takes place earlier in the summer, but COVID-19 concerns changed all that.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is specifically designed to allow anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit for that day. The day also grants anyone the opportunity to fish for the day without a fishing permit. Not a bad deal!
Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. All other user fees like for camping, lodging and entry fees for museums or other attractions will stillbe in effect and enforced.
To find more information about Nebraska’s state park areas and fishing, visit outdoornebraska.org. Get out and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.
