Windham: Maybe the most unique stove you’ll ever see

A beverage-can stove, or pop-can stove, is a homemade ultralight portable stove. The simple design is usually made entirely from aluminum cans and burns alcohol. There are a lot of variations on the basic design, but the original concept dates back more than a century.
A design for a stove like this was patented in 1904 by New York coppersmith Joseph Heinrichs. This type of stove is experiencing resurgence in interest, particularly among people interested in practicing survival skills.
The basic design consists of a double-wall gas generator, a perforated burner ring, and an inner preheat chamber. Isopropyl alcohol, the type of alcohol you typically find in your home medicine cabinet can deliver a lot of heat inexpensively with a smokeless and almost invisible flame. It is a great emergency or survival stove.
The fundamental design is made from two aluminum can bottoms and an inner wall cut and rolled from the same thin aluminum material. The choice of aluminum has several advantages.
It is light weight, low cost (you can easily find a pop can), has good thermal conductivity to aid in the vaporization of the alcohol and it does not rust. I have made several mini-stoves like this over the years.
Joe Vyhnalek is an avid outdoorsman here in North Platte. Vyhnalek recently showed me a variant of this kind of alcohol stove that is the best design that I have ever seen — and it works great.
“I like this stove design because it is easy to make, rugged, dependable and works very well,” Vyhnalek said. “It is a Boy Scout thing with me: Be prepared. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on gear. My mantra is, take the time to save a dime. I just wanted to share this with people.”
The entire process of how to make the stove is a bit too lengthy to write out in the space allotted for this column, but here is a YouTube link that Vyhnalek passed along to me so you can us to see a stove like this being built and used: youtube.com/watch?vus7AeG7OEY4.
Give it a try. It is a great project for a stove you will be proud to show off to your camp buddies.
Turkey hunting
Look at your calendar. It is not that long until the spring turkey season in Nebraska gets underway. Archers can go into the field March 25. Youth shotgun season begins April 10 and all shotgun hunters can begin their season on April 17.
Spring turkey hunting is all about big gobblers and calling that tom into range. The thought of calling in a tom can be intimidating for many hunters, especially if you are new to turkey hunting. A question I get quite a bit this time of year is, “What calls do I use for the spring season?”
Remember, in the spring season, only toms can be hunted. Basically, a hunter is trying to capitalize on the sex drive of the gobbler, who pretty much has one thing on his mind: Finding and mating with a hen. The hunter just needs to make the gobbler think he is the hen he’s looking for. Calling can help, if you know the right calls to use.
In my seminars, I tell hunters that biologists have identified 26 different vocalizations or calls that turkeys make. However, to be a successful spring turkey hunter, you can get by with knowing only three calls. The basic calls to use are the yelp, the cutt and the purr.
The yelp may be the most common sound made by the wild turkey. Think of it as small talk among friends or family. Turkeys are always making sounds to one another and like human voices; each turkey has its own pitch, tone and cadence when yelping.
The cutt is a good attractor call and can be heard at long distances. Hens often use this sound to attract a gobbler. What better call to know? This is the call the hen makes when she is in an excited state. Cutting is a series of sharp, high pitched clucks with no real rhythm or pattern to it.
The purr is a perfect call to use while turkeys are close to reassure them that all is well. I like to use a long, low purr when a gobbler is close. I think it says, “Come on over here, Big Boy,” to a gobbler looking for love.
To hear what the calls actually sound like, you can buy a CD from a number of hunting gear outfits, or you can go to a number of different websites. The National Wild Turkey Federation website (nwtf.org) has an excellent series of calls you can listen to and hear what the various calls sound like. The next step is to get into the woods and listen to wild turkeys making their sounds.