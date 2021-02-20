Windham: Maybe the most unique stove you’ll ever see

“I like this stove design because it is easy to make, rugged, dependable and works very well,” Vyhnalek said. “It is a Boy Scout thing with me: Be prepared. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on gear. My mantra is, take the time to save a dime. I just wanted to share this with people.”

The entire process of how to make the stove is a bit too lengthy to write out in the space allotted for this column, but here is a YouTube link that Vyhnalek passed along to me so you can us to see a stove like this being built and used: youtube.com/watch?vus7AeG7OEY4.

Give it a try. It is a great project for a stove you will be proud to show off to your camp buddies.

Turkey hunting

Look at your calendar. It is not that long until the spring turkey season in Nebraska gets underway. Archers can go into the field March 25. Youth shotgun season begins April 10 and all shotgun hunters can begin their season on April 17.

Spring turkey hunting is all about big gobblers and calling that tom into range. The thought of calling in a tom can be intimidating for many hunters, especially if you are new to turkey hunting. A question I get quite a bit this time of year is, “What calls do I use for the spring season?”