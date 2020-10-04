Windham: Minnow Bucket begins its next chapter

When I moved to North Platte in 1990, the Minnow Bucket was the epicenter for outdoor enthusiasts. Don Garrick catered to local anglers and hunters, especially the walleye angler. The shop has been the “go-to” place for outdoor gear for many years. But, as happens with all small businesses and owners, Garrick decided it was time to retire.
Fortunately for the outdoor enthusiasts in the North Platte area, T.J. Harding was there to pick up the ball. Harding recently bought the Minnow Bucket and has begun the next chapter in the shop’s history of serving local anglers and hunters.
“I’ve always had an interest in hunting and fishing,” Harding said. “I started working in the retail world with Cabela’s, south of town at the contact center as a product associate. That led to me going to Sidney as the lead at the gun counter. From there, my wife and I picked up our roots and moved to southwest Wisconsin-northeast Iowa area, where I was the hardlines manager for the Cabela’s store in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. I always enjoyed having the products in my hands and being able to use my personal experiences with customers as they were choosing their next piece of equipment.
“After Bass Pro consumed Cabela’s, we figured we better get back home and find other employment, so I became the store manager for the Tractor Supply Store in Cozad. That was oil and water from the start, as their corporate policies and I didn’t mix well,” Harding added. “I became the wildlife product developer for Masterhand Milling in Lexington. I helped develop a new line of deer feed and mineral, but I wasn’t entirely sure where that would take me. After being with Cabela’s for so long, I really missed working with that kind of product and in that industry. I was in North Platte one day speaking with my accountant, Bob Meyer, and he mentioned that Don Garrick was selling the Minnow Bucket.”
It was a case of being in the right place at the right time.
“As I said earlier, I’ve always been interested in hunting and fishing. Both sides of my family hunt and fish, but mostly I’d say it was my dad that got me interested in outdoor sports. He always made an effort to take me even when I was very young. Of course there were times I wasn’t allowed to go and that was always tough on a kid, but overall he did a good job making sure I did things the right way and the safe way,” he said. “I remember several early fishing trips. Fishing for bullheads up in the Sandhills lakes are some of my earliest memories. I’ve always enjoyed ice fishing for perch in the Sandhills lakes. My grandmother lived near Seneca and had a bass pond on each side of her house, so that was a popular destination growing up as well.
“My first hunting trip were kind of the same story. I was always along for the ride when I was very young. A couple trips that I remember are a duck hunt with dad. I had a little pop gun that would shoot rocks about 3 feet. Some ducks came in, and to this day I swear I killed one with my rock gun, but dad took all the credit,” Harding chuckled. “When I was 3 or 4, dad was trying to bow hunt in a neighbor’s tree grove. He had given me his pocketknife to whittle a stick to keep me occupied and quiet. He nudged me when a white-tailed doe come by and whispered, ‘Looky there!” I picked my head up and said, ‘Yep!’ Needless to say, the doe didn’t stick around long.”
As happens when a new owner takes over a business, changes happen. I asked Harding what he has added to the shop and what his future plans might be.
“I’ve added all kinds of stuff. Along with trying to cater to the walleye customers that Don served for years, I’ve began carrying a wider variety of bass fishing tackle and equipment — Favorite Fishing, Googan Baits, Duckett Rods as well as many others,” Harding said. “I’ve also expanded into a more well-rounded outdoor sporting goods store, by bringing in a wide selection of hunting rifles and shotguns. I’ve added the best selection of ammo in the area. I also have a few bows, crossbows and other archery and hunting equipment.
“Time will tell what comes next for the store,” Harding added. “Steel shot for the waterfowl guys should be in soon. I currently have a great selection of rifle ammo for the deer hunters. I will continue expanding the hunting equipment as space allows. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some issues with the ability to get both hunting and fishing products, which seems to be industry wide.
“I plan on having a good fall for hunting equipment and firearms. And of course, hopefully we’ll get a good ice season for the ice fishermen,” Harding commented. “I’m always bringing in new products that have never been offered here before, and hopefully I will be able to continue to expand my selection. I will say this, if you haven’t been in here in a while, you’ll be surprised at what all has changed!”
In addition to what was mentioned earlier, Harding has the most complete Vortex Optics line in the area. Rifle scopes, binoculars and spotting scopes, he has them. Harding does scope mounting on any rifle and bore sighting.
Another very unique thing he does is custom reloading. To be able to sell reloaded ammo you must have a special federal firearms license. I can’t think of anyone else in western Nebraska that does this. If you have a pet load for that treasured Model 70 Winchester your grandfather left you, and you want to hunt with it again, Harding can fix you up.
A lot has changed at the Minnow Bucket recently, and I think it is all for the better. Stop in to the Minnow Bucket and take a look. I think you will be impressed. Good luck, T.J.
