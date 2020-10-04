Windham: Minnow Bucket begins its next chapter

“As I said earlier, I’ve always been interested in hunting and fishing. Both sides of my family hunt and fish, but mostly I’d say it was my dad that got me interested in outdoor sports. He always made an effort to take me even when I was very young. Of course there were times I wasn’t allowed to go and that was always tough on a kid, but overall he did a good job making sure I did things the right way and the safe way,” he said. “I remember several early fishing trips. Fishing for bullheads up in the Sandhills lakes are some of my earliest memories. I’ve always enjoyed ice fishing for perch in the Sandhills lakes. My grandmother lived near Seneca and had a bass pond on each side of her house, so that was a popular destination growing up as well.