Windham: Muzzleloader season begins this week

I was worried that the deer would see the nearly four feet of barrel and stock sticking out of my blind so I set back further in the blind than I normally would. I was actually sitting in the back of the blind. I cocked the hammer back and primed the pan with powder. All I needed to do now was wait.

The deer ultimately walked within 10 feet of my blind and no more than 12 feet from me. I picked out a spot of hair in the vitals. I set my trigger, took careful aim and squeezed. That’s when things got interesting.

Anyone who has ever seen a flintlock go off knows that a lot of things happen. Smoke and fire goes in all directions. The powder in the pan ignites, there is a large bright white flash and it creates a big puff of smoke. Then the main charge ignites and sends a plume of smoke and fire downrange. There is another belch of flame and smoke that shoots out sideways from the pan about two feet. Keep in mind that all of this is taking place in a small enclosed area.

In the darkened confines of the blind, the initial flash temporarily blinded me. I thought someone was arc welding next to me. It took a couple of seconds to regain my vision. I saw the deer down and on its side out in front of me.