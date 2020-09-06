Windham: Nebraska’s hunting seasons are here

I feel like it is officially hunting season now. Nebraska’s dove season opened last Tuesday. While it is not the first hunting season to open each fall — squirrel has that distinction, for many hunters dove season signals that fall is “officially” here.
Archery season for antelope began last month. The antelope muzzleloading season begins in about two weeks. Archery season for deer began this week as did the archery season for elk.
Grouse and prairie chicken season began this week, too. Sept. 1 was also the start of the hunting seasons for rabbit, raccoon and opossum. Fall archery and shotgun season for turkey begins next week. More seasons will be opening in the next couple of months. It is a busy time of the year for hunters.
I have been impatiently waiting for about two months to get into the field and hunt some doves. Doves are the most populous game bird in North America, with population estimates around 350 to 400 million. That is more than the population of ducks, geese, pheasant and quail put together. Dove hunters along the entire flyway barely put a dent in the total numbers during the fall season.
Sept. 1 came and that meant I was in the field that afternoon for the opening of the season — a pseudo-religious holiday by my reasoning. I like to do my dove hunting with smaller gauges of shotguns. I hunt doves most often with a .410 but wanted to use a 20 gauge for this hunt — a Winchester Model 12 that was made in 1919. It’s nothing fancy, just a standard field gun.
The Model 12 is a classic shotgun and was made by Winchester from 1912 to 1964. Almost every bird hunter I know has a story about a Model 12 that they owned or a Model 12 that was in the family. Although the initial production run for the Model 12 was made in 20 gauge, over the years the majority of these shotguns were made in 12 gauge. Guns in 16 gauge and 20 gauge are a bit more hard to find.
I went to a spot northwest of town. I had been talking with the landowner and doing a little scouting on his property. There is a large patch of wild sunflowers in one of his pastures. He told me he had been seeing doves come and go from the area all summer.
He offered to drive me out to the area in his UTV and I accepted that offer. I always believe that the fewer tracks you make across the landscape the better. I also believe that animals learn to recognize vehicles and the landowners UTV would be familiar to them. My pickup would be something different and might make them suspicious. We drove to a point about 50 yards away from the where the sunflowers began. I got out of the UTV and started walking into the flower patch slowly.
I was just getting into where the flowers were getting more dense and about waist high when a dove flittered up out of the flowers about 20 yards ahead of me. The bird did not seem to be in a hurry, just flying off on its own. I’m certain it didn’t know I was there. At my shot, maybe 50 doves exploded from the patch going every which way! The birds knew I was there then! If there is such a thing and busting a covey of doves, I did it.
I dropped the first bird. I was then swinging left to right tracking a dove headed east. I fired again and that dove tumbled out of the air. More doves rocketed out of the flowers at that shot and I tracked one headed north. I got him, too. As I was reloading a pair of doves circled back in from the west and zipped over the flower patch. They flared when they saw me. I hurried another shot, but missed, running my 100% average I had going — bummer.
For the rest of the time I hunted, maybe 30 minutes, I stood in the shadow of a clump of trees along a fence line near the flower patch. I picked up singles that came back to feed. When I was done I had fired 10 shots and harvested eight birds. Even though it was not a legal limit of birds, it was enough for me and a good afternoon in the field.
At 101 years old, the old Model 12 still looks pretty good and performed great. I just hope someone can say the same thing about me when I’m 101. One thing I do know for sure, I’ll be back to this spot before the season is over.
If you have a desire to hunt dove, get out as soon as you can. These birds do not tolerate cooler weather and will head south after just a few nights of temperatures in the 40s. That may not be far off.
Gun shows
The Brule Gun Show has received approval from the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department to hold its show on Sept. 12-13. Barring any spike in COVID-19 cases in Keith County, the show will go on. Admission is $5 per day or $9 for a two-day pass.
The location is the Brule Activities Center at Eighth and Oaks streets. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Snacks, refreshments and lunch will be available on the premises, and this year you can get take out orders. There will be a raffle drawing for a choice of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm or a Ruger American Heritage .22LR. For more information, call Stef 308-233-2501.
The River Sportsmen’s Club has announced its fall Gun & Knife Show. The event will be Sept. 19-20 at the D&N Event Center. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day.
There will be a raffle and door prizes. Refreshments and lunch are available on-site. New floors, new lighting, a big screen TV and air conditioning are now part of the show. If you would like more information, contact Marty Johnson at 308-660-1937.
Enjoy the upcoming week in the outdoors — it sounds like we are in for a big change in the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.