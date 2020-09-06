Windham: Nebraska’s hunting seasons are here

Nebraska’s dove season is open and there are lots of doves in the area — for now. I went 3-for-3 on my first encounter with these winged rockets opening day and then walked back the landowners UTV to grab this photo. Don’t procrastinate — much cooler weather is forecast for later in the week, I’ve even heard the word “snow” mentioned. We just may see the doves head south for the winter. That may mean one of the shortest hunting seasons on record.