Windham: Sandhill cranes make their way to the arctic

If you remember last week, we were talking about the migration of sandhill cranes. The article began with the cranes returning to the North Platte area, foraging for what they needed and continuing their migration north to their nesting grounds in Canada, the Northwest Territories, Alaska and Siberia. We will pick up the story there.
A lot has been written about the dance of the cranes while they are in Nebraska, but the dance does not represent a true mating ritual between a pair of birds. A bonded pair of birds flies on to the nesting grounds and mate when they arrive. When the birds have consummated their relationship they begin to build their nest.
Cranes build a low, cup-shaped nest on the ground out of adjacent plant materials. They use cattails, sedges, burr reeds, bulrushes or grasses — usually dried plant materials early in the nesting season and they will add green materials later on. Many cranes build their nests on floating vegetation that is growing in standing water. Others prefer to build their nests on humps of dry ground that dot the landscape.
Into this nest the female crane will typically lay two eggs, and on rare occasions, three. Both parents tend to the nest. The female provides the brooding needs and only leaves the nest for short periods to feed. The male stands guard while the female sits on the nest and while she is feeding.
Once the eggs are laid, it takes 29 to 32 days to incubate them. When the chicks hatch they are a puff ball of tiny feathers. Within a day or so they turn a dull tan which is perfect camouflage for their habitat. Lots of predators live in the same environment and camouflage is critical to survival.
The chicks can walk at 2 to 3 days old. They follow their parents and learn how to feed themselves almost immediately. They are quite independent by 2 months of age. From May to September, feeding and growing are the main activity of a young crane. The wetlands they live in provide what they need to grow. The young chicks feed voraciously. They gobble up tubers, seeds, berries, insects, worms and small rodents. The chicks grow rapidly and strong on this high-protein diet. Throughout the remaining spring and early summer, the cranes and their offspring can be seen resting, feeding along waterways and wading in wetlands and marshes.
Unfortunately, many young sandhill cranes never reach maturity or make it to their first southern migration. Even while still in the egg, predators like crows, ravens, wolves, foxes, coyotes, jackals, hawks, eagles and raccoons are constantly on the prowl for food, and eggs are an easy, high protein meal. As the chicks get bigger they still have to contend with arctic foxes, eagles, wolves, bobcats, lynx and large owls. Nature is not kind or forgiving. There are documented cases of cranes living to 40 years of age, but 20 to 25 years in the wild is more typical.
I need to step back in our timeline to before the cranes arrived in the North Platte area for a few paragraphs — power lines are a problem at times when flying in low-light or low visibility conditions. A crane impacting a power lines will almost surely break a wing or be killed outright if they can’t avoid the power line. Collisions with power lines have been identified as a threat to 12 of the world’s 15 crane species. Power lines in known flyways have been fitted with markers to increase the visibility of wires to reduce collisions, but collisions persist.
In one study near Rowe Sanctuary, near Gibbon, over 300 sandhill crane collisions were documented during a single spring migration. These power lines were marked with various types of bird diverters, including glow-in-the-dark stickers. Unfortunately, even with 2- to 10-times the number density of line markers that were recommended by avian experts working on the problem, hundreds of sandhill crane collisions occurred on the power lines near the sanctuary.
Currently, there is an experiment going on to help prevent these kinds of bird strikes. Tests have been conducted using pole-mounted near-ultraviolet lights to shine on nearly 800 feet of power lines spanning the Platte River. Known as the Avian Collision Avoidance System, lights shine along the power lines to make them more visible at night. These lights aid the cranes but do not appear bright to the human eye.
Back in February, just prior to the arrival of the cranes this past spring, Dawson Public Power District line crews worked through below-zero temperatures and wind chills to install the ACAS. The work involved mounting two light boxes on a power line structure cross arm. These lights are powered by solar panels also located on the structure. The value of this system was noticed immediately. Researchers documented a 98% decrease in crane collisions with the power lines. Researchers also noted a substantial decrease in the number of evasive maneuvers initiated by the birds when they got close to the power lines. The data seems to show that sandhill cranes reacted sooner and with more control when the ACAS was on. ACAS definitely seems to be beneficial in helping the cranes.
As a juvenile or adult crane, these birds are not defenseless. If they can’t fly to get away from danger, they will face a predator head on. If the danger comes as a hawk or eagle in the air a crane will turn and fly straight at it and use its long legs to strike the other bird. On the ground, they will run at a predator and kick them. Cranes have sharp claws on their feet. Maybe their most formidable weapon is their long beak. Cranes will instinctively stab at the eyes of a predator with their long sharp beaks and can inflict great damage.
By fall the chicks are almost as big as their parents. Juvenile sandhill cranes will migrate south with their parents for the winter and learn the route for the future. The migration is generally a quick trip with no long layovers.
The birds can cover 400 to 450 miles per day. Sandhill cranes typically winter in Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico. First year juveniles will follow their parents and spend most of their time feeding and playing with one another. Juveniles that are two or more years of age are reaching sexual maturity and begin searching for own mates. Sandhill cranes quite often mate for life and are monogamous. The pair can be together for decades. If one of the birds dies, the other will usually seek another mate the following spring.
Sandhill cranes spend the winter months, October through February, in their southern haunts. Their lives may not be one of total leisure, but it is not too bad. Be it their nesting ground or the lands where they winter, sandhill cranes spend most of their lives in freshwater wetlands, including marshes, wet grasslands and river basins.
Most of North America’s sandhill crane population is migratory. There are a few non-migratory populations of sandhill cranes. The Mississippi sandhill crane is found on the southeastern coast of Mississippi. Florida sandhill cranes occur in many inland wetlands of Florida. The Cuban sandhill crane lives exclusively in savannas, wetlands and grasslands in Cuba. Mississippi and Cuban sandhill cranes are considered critically endangered.
So now you know.