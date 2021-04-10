Windham: Sandhill cranes make their way to the arctic

As a juvenile or adult crane, these birds are not defenseless. If they can’t fly to get away from danger, they will face a predator head on. If the danger comes as a hawk or eagle in the air a crane will turn and fly straight at it and use its long legs to strike the other bird. On the ground, they will run at a predator and kick them. Cranes have sharp claws on their feet. Maybe their most formidable weapon is their long beak. Cranes will instinctively stab at the eyes of a predator with their long sharp beaks and can inflict great damage.

By fall the chicks are almost as big as their parents. Juvenile sandhill cranes will migrate south with their parents for the winter and learn the route for the future. The migration is generally a quick trip with no long layovers.

The birds can cover 400 to 450 miles per day. Sandhill cranes typically winter in Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico. First year juveniles will follow their parents and spend most of their time feeding and playing with one another. Juveniles that are two or more years of age are reaching sexual maturity and begin searching for own mates. Sandhill cranes quite often mate for life and are monogamous. The pair can be together for decades. If one of the birds dies, the other will usually seek another mate the following spring.