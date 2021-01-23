Windham: Seeing a rather rare bird

Do you enjoy watching birds? I do. I’m fascinated by birds, particularly raptors. Earlier this week, I was walking near the North Platte River and heard the screech of a raptor over head. I looked up and saw an osprey fly over.
I don’t get to see this bird near enough, but a few hours later I spotted an even rarer bird for this part of the country. At least one snowy owl has made its way here from the arctic. These great birds are also known as arctic owls, great white owls and harfangs. Remember the Harry Potter books and movies? Potter had a pet snowy owl named Hedwig.
Snowy owls may be the quintessential icon for icy places. They live their lives on the tundra, breeding and raising their young in one of the coldest climates on earth. They feed on lemmings and other small rodents. Biologists have long believed that snowy owls only move south when their regular food sources are not available, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year. There seems to be plenty of food on the tundra, so the new theory is that when food supplies are plentiful, more owls survive until winter when finding food gets tougher. Mature birds are believed to be chasing younger birds from the best feeding areas. The younger birds have no choice but to search for new food sources and fly south.
Snowy owls that end up in Nebraska will not likely have any problems finding a meal. The wide open spaces of western Nebraska are similar to their home range and there is no shortage of rodents. At least one snowy owl may be taking up temporary residence near North Platte. I saw a snowy owl east of town along Highway 30, near the North Platte River bridge.
It may be the same bird but I’ve also seen one near the Nebraska Public Power District Tailrace Canal at Vitoria Drive and East Walker Road. I saw it again using a tall Interstate 80 exit light near the Flying J and Love’s truck stops. The owl seems to be using this “high point” as a hunting perch. I think it may be the same bird because all of the places where I’ve seen it are geographically close together.
It is not unusual to find snowy owls near water. These areas all have small wetlands nearby and the South Platte River is not that far away. If they can’t find a small rodent, snowy owls will take a small duck or a fish. They are opportunists like other predators.
Snowy owls have incredible vision. They can see a field mouse from 1,000 feet up and gracefully dive down and silently to capture their prey. Owls are known for their night vision, but due to where snowy owls normally live, they have evolved to have excellent day vision too. Remember, where they live the sun never sets for months at a time.
Let me know if you see this bird in the area.
Spring turkey permits
2021 spring turkey permits for the spring seasons went on sale Jan. 11. If you have never hunted turkeys before, this needs to be the year to try it. There are lots of birds in the region. The spring turkey archery season opens March 25 and the shotgun season April 12. A special youth shotgun season opens April 10. The regular shotgun season begins April 17. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.
Resident permits are $30 and nonresident permits $128. A Nebraska Habitat Stamp is also required for all resident turkey hunters 16 years of age and older and all nonresidents.
There is no minimum age requirement for hunting turkeys. Those hunters under the age of 12, when hunting with a shotgun permit, must be accompanied by a Nebraska hunting permit holder 19 years of age or older. Make your spring turkey hunting plans know.
Trigger upgrade
With the final deer season winding down, many hunters are thinking about upgrades or improvement they can make on their rifles. Putting a little money into a good quality, adjustable trigger is always a good idea. It can be the single most productive thing you can do to make to improve your accuracy. It may cost up to $150 or so, but it is worth it. Check out a Timney Trigger for your rifle.
Timney is the oldest and largest trigger manufacturer in the world and they have been making replacement triggers for many different models of rifles since 1946. I have Timney triggers in a couple of my Mausers and Ruger M77s. I’d never go back to the original trigger set-up.
Check out timneytriggers.com and see what Timney Triggers has to offer. Dropping in a new trigger in your favorite deer rifle would be a great project for a cold and snowy day.
Brule Gun Show
Mark your calendars for the Brule Gun Show, Feb. 20-21. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21, at the Brule Activities Center, Eighth and Oak streets. Admission is $5 per day or $9 for a two day pass. Lunch, refreshments, home cooked meals and their famous pies will be available on the premises. There will be a raffle for your choice of a Sig P938 Spartan II 9mm pistol or a Henry Silver Eagle .22 Magnum. For more information, call Stef at 308-233-2501.