Windham: Seeing a rather rare bird

Do you enjoy watching birds? I do. I’m fascinated by birds, particularly raptors. Earlier this week, I was walking near the North Platte River and heard the screech of a raptor over head. I looked up and saw an osprey fly over.

I don’t get to see this bird near enough, but a few hours later I spotted an even rarer bird for this part of the country. At least one snowy owl has made its way here from the arctic. These great birds are also known as arctic owls, great white owls and harfangs. Remember the Harry Potter books and movies? Potter had a pet snowy owl named Hedwig.

Snowy owls may be the quintessential icon for icy places. They live their lives on the tundra, breeding and raising their young in one of the coldest climates on earth. They feed on lemmings and other small rodents. Biologists have long believed that snowy owls only move south when their regular food sources are not available, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year. There seems to be plenty of food on the tundra, so the new theory is that when food supplies are plentiful, more owls survive until winter when finding food gets tougher. Mature birds are believed to be chasing younger birds from the best feeding areas. The younger birds have no choice but to search for new food sources and fly south.