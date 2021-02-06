Windham: Snow goose season set to begin In Nebraska

You are still required to have a hunting permit, HIP number and meet hunter education requirements as prescribed by Nebraska law to hunt in this season.

I thoroughly enjoy snow goose hunting in the spring, but you have to be ready to cover a lot of ground. These birds seem to change their feeding spots daily, so you need to able to go where the birds are. That requires a lot of work to get permission from a host of landowners.

I know many hunters who say they don’t like the taste of snow goose, but I think they have a much better flavor in the spring. The primary reason for this is that they have been grain fed all winter long. Their diet is primarily grasses, lichen and mosses when they are in their arctic habitat, but they feed on waste grains in the fields all winter long along the Gulf Coast. It is a lot like finishing cattle in a feed lot. Remember the old saying, “You are what you eat.”

I enjoy decoying and shooting from layout blinds in a field, but I really enjoy using a cow decoy to walk up to a flock of snow geese on the ground. It is the Trojan horse scenario. I’ve also used large mirrors to sneak up on snow geese. With the mirror tipped forward, you look like the ground you are hunting. It is a very effective way to hunt.