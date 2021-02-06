Windham: Snow goose season set to begin In Nebraska

If you are not quite done with waterfowl hunting or ready to put away your shotguns, the 2021 Nebraska Light Goose season opens Monday and it is a long season, too. Waterfowlers in the western part of the state can hunt until April 5; the eastern zone runs until April 15. Shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sun set. There is no limit on the number of birds you can take in a day or have in your possession.
So what is a light goose? It is actually three types of geese: The white snow goose, the blue-phase snow goose and the Ross’ goose. To further confuse the issue, you have a greater snow goose and lesser snow goose that exhibit the white phase coloration. You really need to be able to identify your waterfowl species to hunt in this season.
And why is this such an open season? Simply put, there are just too many of these geese and the spring season is part of a management effort to reduce the overall numbers, particularly the mid-continent flock — the flock we get to hunt.
Snow goose populations have grown far beyond anyone’s estimations in the last 40 years and it is still growing. The population estimate today is 12 million or more birds and that number is destroying the bird’s own breeding and nesting habitats through overpopulation. Some biologists estimate that 1.5 to 2 million snow geese is the optimum number of birds for their habitat to sustain.
The history of snow goose hunting in America is interesting. In the early 1900s hunting snow geese was severely restricted due to low population numbers. Now, the snow goose is one of the most abundant species of waterfowl in the world. In America and Canada, increases in agricultural productivity have provided more winter food sources for snow geese in the form of waste grain and other food products. This has helped create the population boom.
Today, instead of restricting hunting opportunities, the spring conservation hunt is designed to manage the exploding population. Biologists feel the population must be reduced to halt the destruction of the breeding grounds so it can recover and sustain both the geese and the other species that depend on the ecosystem. Would you like to see what snow goose breeding habitat looks like? Just look around the lake and inside the fence at Cody Park. It is almost totally stripped of vegetation. This is what the arctic nesting grounds look like.
Nebraska’s season is divided into three zones: The East zone, West zone and the Rainwater Basin zone. There are special restrictions on where you can hunt and what days you can hunt, so pick up a copy of the “2020-21 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide” to get all the details.
Shotguns, 10-gauge and under are legal for this season. Non-toxic shot is also required. The main difference between this season and the regular waterfowl season is that you do not have to limit your shotgun’s magazine to three shots. If you have a magazine extension that can hold 10 shells, that’s fine. The other major difference is that you can use electronic calls during this season.
You are still required to have a hunting permit, HIP number and meet hunter education requirements as prescribed by Nebraska law to hunt in this season.
I thoroughly enjoy snow goose hunting in the spring, but you have to be ready to cover a lot of ground. These birds seem to change their feeding spots daily, so you need to able to go where the birds are. That requires a lot of work to get permission from a host of landowners.
I know many hunters who say they don’t like the taste of snow goose, but I think they have a much better flavor in the spring. The primary reason for this is that they have been grain fed all winter long. Their diet is primarily grasses, lichen and mosses when they are in their arctic habitat, but they feed on waste grains in the fields all winter long along the Gulf Coast. It is a lot like finishing cattle in a feed lot. Remember the old saying, “You are what you eat.”
I enjoy decoying and shooting from layout blinds in a field, but I really enjoy using a cow decoy to walk up to a flock of snow geese on the ground. It is the Trojan horse scenario. I’ve also used large mirrors to sneak up on snow geese. With the mirror tipped forward, you look like the ground you are hunting. It is a very effective way to hunt.
I do think that snow geese are becoming shy of big spreads; I mean hundreds of decoys that are typically put out by hunters in the spring. I really think the birds are better attracted to smaller spreads of 25 to 50 decoys.
If you are an avid waterfowler, get ready to hunt. The spring season is about to begin!
Fish pondering
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has published its “2021 Fishing Forecast.” You can see it online or pick one up at your local sports shops or NGPC office. Now is a good time to think about some future fishing trips.
The next time we have a cold and snowy day, sit back in your favorite chair with a cup of coffee and ponder your next adventure and maybe the specific species you want to go after. For example, if you want to specifically go after northern pike, the “2021 Fishing Guide” will give you some hints. Daryl Bauer’s compilation of data tells me the Valentine Refuge, specifically Hackberry and Dewey lakes are good places to go.
This publication shows you fish sampling data, along with a forecast of where anglers may find large quantities and larger sizes of various species of fish in Nebraska. It is a valuable resource.
I like to do what I call my Interstate 80 Fishing Safari. I get together with my regular group of fishing partners and tour the I-80 lakes between North Platte and Grand Island. We’ll take a couple motor homes or campers and make a weekend of it. We will pick an Interstate lake, usually based on data I dig out of the NGPC “Fishing Guide,” and meet there to begin fishing. If the fishing is good, we may just camp right there. If the fishing is not what we had hoped for, we move to another lake. It is a lot of fun.