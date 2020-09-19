Windham: Still a chance to get in some dove hunting

Our brief cool weather spell has a lot of dove hunters concerned. I have had quite a few local hunters ask me if there are still any doves out there. The answer is yes, but from my personal observations, and those of a couple ranchers I know to the north of us, I think quite a few of our local birds have moved south for the winter. If you want to hunt, don’t wait — get out there!
There are an estimated 350 to 400 million doves in North America. Even if all the doves in Nebraska left today, there are still millions of birds migrating from the north that will pass through our region. You can still get in some shooting. I went out recently to check my theory.
Regular hunting buddy, Russ Derickson, and I visited a spot I hunted opening day to see what was happening. There were bushels of birds there opening day, but far fewer birds on this hunt. However, there were doves there and that’s what I wanted to check out. Even as we were setting up there were birds flying around us.
Derickson and I set out a few decoys on a fence line near us and tucked ourselves into some taller vegetation. Decoys always help, especially as the season progresses. Doves are gregarious birds and the sight of a few decoys will often make them want to join up with their kin. We were near water, a large patch of sunflowers, tall vegetation and a couple of roosting trees. This spot wasn’t selected by accident.
Derickson watched the east and south approaches; I had the north and west covered. Derickson barely got situated when a dove rocketed in from the south. He tracked the bird with his 16 gauge under/over and fired. The dove somersaulted out of the air. A few moments later another dove circled Derickson’s position. I saw his first shot trail behind the bird, but the second shot got it.
A pair of doves flew in from the west and settled in on the top strand of barbwire on the fence line near the sunflowers. Too far for me to take a shot, but I kept an eye on them. A few live birds sitting around you can be great decoys.
Another dove came close to Derickson. He added one more bird to the day’s tally. The shot spooked the birds I was watching on the fence, but more would come by. That is the way the rest of the afternoon went. Singles and doubles winged in toward the sunflowers and we were there to meet them. It wasn’t fast and furious shooting, but it was a good afternoon.
If you are still looking to get out and do some dove hunting, here are a few tips you could use to increase your chances:
» If you haven’t done so already, pattern your shotgun and make sure it is shooting where you are aiming, especially if you have a new gun. How the shotgun fits you makes a big difference. If your head does not fit the stock properly you could be shooting high, low, in front or behind your target. Most new shotguns come with shims you can use to adjust stock geometry.
» Experiment with chokes and loads. A load of No. 8s out of a Rio shell may not shoot the same way a load of No. 8s shoots from a Federal shell. It will make a difference to “tune” your shotgun to the load you are shooting.
» Think about how the birds are flying and select your shotgun to fit the hunting situation. I routinely hunt doves with a .410, but later in the season when the birds are flying by hot and high, I will bring a 20 or 12 gauge to get more shot in the air and more distance. Derickson and I watched a lot of doves fly by at longer distances and there was talk about what it would be like to hunt doves with a 10 gauge.
» You always need to be out of sight when hunting doves, but full camouflage clothing may be needed later in the season. Doves have excellent eyesight and can spot you from a long way out. Camo clothing can help. I will often wear a long sleeve camo shirt and hat with dark pants and tuck myself into natural vegetation to break up my outline and keep still. By the time a dove sees me, it is in range.
» Use the terrain to your advantage. Whether it is dove or deer, most animals will hug the edges that are present. It may be a tree line or the corner where a couple of fields come together and the vegetation changes. Look for these spots and see if there are more doves flying in those areas. I bet you see a difference.
» I like to mentally establish my range markers. It may be a fence line or a patch of weeds, but you need to know how far your shotgun and load combination is viable. The majority of shots at doves that are missed are because the birds were too far away. Having some mental range markers out in front of you can really help. If the bird is beyond your marker, pass up the shot.
If you are not going hunting today, then make it soon. We never really know how much longer the birds will be in the area and we will be looking forward to next year.
Thoughts on turkeys
Nebraska’s fall turkey season is open and runs until Jan. 31, 2021. It is one of the longest hunting seasons the Cornhusker State has to offer. In years past, turkey hunters had to get out of the field and take a break during the November firearms deer season. However, that changed and turkey hunters can now continue hunting during the deer season. They do have to wear hunter orange during that time and that’s understandable.
One other thing I do wish the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would change and make legal, would be the use of rifles for turkey in the fall season, particularly during the firearms deer season. Other states have rifle season for turkeys. I bet the NGPC could even sell a special permit for this, and they always seem to be asking for more money. This permit would be quite unique and I bet they could sell a few more permits.
In discussions about this topic with NGPC officials, I’ve been told that a deer hunters can just carry a shotgun with them too if they want to hunt turkeys. I feel this might create a safety issue in some cases. Carrying two guns in the field would be cumbersome. Hunting from a tree stand can be difficult enough, but having two loaded weapons in the stand with you could be a problem. If you have ever hunted deer, you are well aware of the fact that the movement necessary to put down one gun and pick up another one would probably blow the hunt. If rifles were able to be used, the problem is solved. The only decision a hunter would need to make would be whether to take a shot at a turkey or alerting deer in the area.
I’d be interested in hearing what other hunters think. Send me an email and we’ll address the issue in a future column.
