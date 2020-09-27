Windham: Take on the fall turkey hunting challenge

When I “pattern” a flock, I want to know where it goes all through the day. I want to know where the birds are at first light, midday and the evening before they go to roost. If you know where the birds are, you can more easily sneak into the area and set up a blind before the birds are “scheduled” to show up.

Decoys in the fall? You bet. Turkeys are traveling in flocks and family groups during the fall. They are social birds. Why wouldn’t they respond to decoys? I routinely put out several jake decoys when I hunt in the fall and I believe they have helped my chances. Many times I have watched a flock come into view and change their direction of travel toward my decoys. They approach the decoys as if they are trying to get it to join up with them.

What about calling turkeys in the fall? There are many hunters who don’t think calling is effective in the fall. I disagree. True, you don’t hear a lot of gobbling in the fall, but turkeys make other sounds to keep track of where they are. Clucks and purrs are often heard and if you can mimic these sounds you can get birds to come to you.