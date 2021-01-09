Windham: 'To Build a Fire' is required reading

It may not be the most cheerful book to read, but it made a lasting impression on me. To this day, I am rarely without something to start a fire. You don’t have to be on a plane that crashes in the wilderness to need to be able to start a fire. What if a flood cuts you off from town and the grocery store, or a tornado tore through the area and you have no power to your home — assuming you still have a home? How are you going to cook your next meal? What if you simply slide off an icy road and you are stuck in a ditch overnight? Can you stay warm until help comes? Accidents and emergencies can happen anywhere, anytime.

Almost anyone can start a fire with some lighter fluid and newspapers. Hopefully you are not one of the future Darwin Award winners that use gasoline to start a family campfire by dousing everything in the fire pit and then tossing in a match. That is a recipe for disaster! No, I’m talking about starting a small fire to get a flame going. After you have a small fire going, you can then add to it as needed to cook a meal or simply sit around and enjoy the flickering of the flames.

Being able to make fire is a critical skill you need for the outdoors. A fire may be needed for warmth or as a signaling effort. Think about this for a moment — can you create a fire with what you have on you right now? If not, you’re not ready for an emergency.