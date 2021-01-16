Windham: What kind of camouflage do you use in snow?

This was a question that came up during a coffee discussion, “What is the best kind of camouflage to use with snow on the ground?”

We don’t have much snow on the ground at the moment, but winter is not over yet. I’ll bet we have to deal with this scenario before winter is done with us.

Now, the immediate answer many people might have would be white camouflage. While white is good, it really depends on your terrain and the environment in which you will be spending most of your time. Camouflage as a topic has been the subject of much experimentation and lots of science.

Hunters have been using camouflage of some sort for as long as there have been hunters. Anthropologists estimate the use of camouflage may go back 150,000 years or so. Early on hunters wore the skins of the game they killed. The idea was that if you were after a musk ox, you wore the skin of a musk ox and tried to look like a musk ox.

Wearing local vegetation was probably the next step. Look like a bush and you can get closer to animals. By World War II, the Germans were putting lots of time and effort into the science of camouflage. Much of what we know as camouflage today has its roots in these studies.