Windham: What kind of camouflage do you use in snow?

This was a question that came up during a coffee discussion, “What is the best kind of camouflage to use with snow on the ground?”
We don’t have much snow on the ground at the moment, but winter is not over yet. I’ll bet we have to deal with this scenario before winter is done with us.
Now, the immediate answer many people might have would be white camouflage. While white is good, it really depends on your terrain and the environment in which you will be spending most of your time. Camouflage as a topic has been the subject of much experimentation and lots of science.
Hunters have been using camouflage of some sort for as long as there have been hunters. Anthropologists estimate the use of camouflage may go back 150,000 years or so. Early on hunters wore the skins of the game they killed. The idea was that if you were after a musk ox, you wore the skin of a musk ox and tried to look like a musk ox.
Wearing local vegetation was probably the next step. Look like a bush and you can get closer to animals. By World War II, the Germans were putting lots of time and effort into the science of camouflage. Much of what we know as camouflage today has its roots in these studies.
The main purpose of camouflage is to break up the outline of the human form and look like something else in the environment. If you are in the desert, you want to look like sand and rocks. If you are in the canyons south of Maxwell and Brady, you would do pretty well looking like a cedar tree. Your camouflage has to blend with your background.
With the vision of both humans and animals, the eye and brain work together to interpret the visible environment. The eye takes a “picture” of the environment and the brain sorts out the images it gets through the optic nerve.
The brain is then tasked with identifying and separating every object in a given scene. The separation is done in many ways using different portions of the brain. The brain sorts these images by shape, outline, texture, size, movement and color to begin making a decision on what is being seen. If you look like your background you are harder to pick out. If you have a sharp contrast with your background, the easier you are to spot!
The late comedian, George Carlin, had a monologue about camo clothing used by terrorists in the Middle East. He noticed that these guys ran around a lot in US Army issue woodland camo patterns, yet there were no trees or real vegetation for miles. “If you wanted to hide in the streets of Beirut,” Carlin stated. “Wouldn’t it be better if you wore something that looked like shot up plaster and blocks on the corner of a building, the grill of an old burned out Mercedes or a burned out bus?” He had a good point.
Getting back to the original question, snow can be one of the best environments to get yourself lost in. Snow has some unique qualities that make it easy to blend in with, namely a fairly uniform texture, color and brightness.
Snow also alters its surroundings. It masks a lot of contrasting shapes and vegetation and creates series of rounded humps. But what about an area with partial snow cover? Would you wear something part white, part some other color?
The US Army experimented with a basic white camo pattern that had splotches of green, like the needles on a pine tree, randomly placed on the garment. If you were in a pine forest you looked good, but out on an open snowfield, the appearance of green grass was quite obvious.
The Marine Corps developed a snow camo pattern, called Disruptive Overwhite. It is basically a white background with gray digitized shapes on the fabric. It really blends in with the snow on the ground, especially if there has been any disturbance of the surface.
There are a number of manufacturers that make snow camo patterns these days. You can easily invest a few hundred dollars to get a complete winter-weight set of camo clothes, or you can spend about $10 and get a set of Tyvek coveralls. I have used Tyvek for years as my snow camo to hunt deer, turkey and coyotes. It works great!
Tyvek is very light weight, but provides a great barrier against the wind and is water resistant. If you are lying in a snow bank calling coyotes, this can be an important trait.
Tyvek may not be as good at the Marine Corps Disruptive Overwhite snow camouflage pattern, but it works pretty well.
If you want to hunt effectively in the snow, white is the color to have. It can make the difference between being successful and going home empty handed.
Season extended
I got this information last Thursday from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due to deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late River Antlerless season has been extended for residents only through Jan. 31.
The Commission’s deer harvest data, along with landowner complaints, have shown insufficient antlerless whitetail harvest in the River Antlerless area. The agency has increased deer permits in many units across the state to kill more deer and reduce the population, but have still not reached the desired antlerless harvest.
Only the River Antlerless area and permit was extended. All bag limits remain the same as allowed on the permit. Only antlerless whitetail deer may be taken. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Enjoy your time outdoors.