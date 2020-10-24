Windham: What makes you excited about fall turkey hunting?

What gets you excited about turkey hunting?
I had a question tossed at me recently that made me think hard about fall turkey hunting. The question was, “What gets you excited about hunting fall turkeys?”
Something I consider exciting about the fall turkey hunting season is the scouting. As I move along the edges of fields I’m looking for turkey tracks. When I find lots of tracks in one area I know I’m on a travel route. I’ll sit down and begin some soft calling — some low-pitched yelps and clucks generally do the trick. If I get an answer, I keep calling. There have been times when I only heard one or two birds answering my calls, but a whole flock appeared. That will get your adrenalin pumping.
One of the most exciting aspects of fall hunting that I have ever done, is breaking up a flock and calling them back. Think about having six to 10 “lost turkey’s” coming to your calls from multiple directions. That’s exciting.
The key is getting a flock to bust and run in different directions. The days of me sneaking in close and then being able to bounce up and sprint toward a flock fast enough to get them to bust like a covey of quail and not just run away together is probably behind me. Usain Bolt, I’m not. I need to scare them another way. Some years back I was hunting down south and my guide used dogs to run in and break up a flock. He had a pair of beagles that just seemed to relish chasing after scared turkeys. You could almost see it in their faces when they came back. Their eyes said, “I did it again, Dad! Did I do good?” Calling the flock back together was almost easy, but it was also a lot of fun — and a very effective tactic.
I also like exploiting the differences between spring and fall hunting. Mature turkeys, especially the gobblers, aren’t much interested in the opposite sex come autumn, but they’re keenly interested hanging around with their own kind. This is why I say using decoys in the fall is a good idea. Here is how I approach different hunting scenarios:
» If you find a flock of hens and young poults, I try to put out one or two hen decoys. If you have patterned the turkeys and know their travel route, you can get to the spot early and have your decoys set out, plus have time to get yourself ready. Hens are always curious to see how a new girl will accept being in a flock and how it will fit into the local pecking order. If I am targeting a bachelor group of gobblers, I’ll put out a couple jake decoys, or maybe a partial strut tom. The bachelor group is often eager to chase off a rival.
» If I know where a roost is that is made up mainly of hens and poults, I try to be in that area and ready to hunt at first light. When those turkeys fly down, they are typically a disorganized mob. It may take a while for the group to form into their flock for the day. If this is the scenario I’m facing, I will try to play the part of a young turkey looking for its flock and wanting to regroup. I use soft calls like clucks, yelps, kee-kee whistles and maybe even a weak jake gobble. Quite often the matriarch of the flock will bring the group to you.
» When I’m scouting a new area later in the morning, after the fly-down, I move slowly and quietly. I stop and stand still while looking and listening. Turkeys make a lot of noise in the fall, not loud noises, but they can be heard. Hens are always talking to their brood to keep them together. A flock of turkeys shuffling through the leaves can sound like cattle walking along. Call back softly. If you get an answer be ready to camo up quick and be ready to shoot.
» One of the really odd ways I hunt fall turkeys is by canoe. I’m in camo and the entire canoe is draped in a camo material. Cruising the shoreline of a reservoir like Sutherland or Red Willow can be quite productive. Sound travels very well across water so you can hear turkeys better than if you were standing in the timber with them. In the morning, watch for birds that are near the beach in open areas getting some morning sun. Once you find some birds, slowly make your way closer to them. Stay low and don’t make any quick movements that draw attention. Turkeys do not seem to associate danger with anything on the water. They may think I’m just a pile of brush floating by, but I can generally get quite close — plenty close enough for a shot. I need to try this technique with a kayak. A kayak puts you even lower in the water and you present less of a silhouette.
Mountain lions
I probably average one or two calls a month from readers who think they have seen mountain lions. There is no doubt they are here. If you look at the situation like a biologist, everything a big cat needs to survive is here. They have cover, water and a readily available and steady food source in Nebraska’s deer herds. There is no reason for them not to be here, and thrive.
I recently had a reader send me a trail cam photo of a mountain lion on his property. Just this past week, I heard of a goat that had been killed north of Hershey in a fashion that suggests a big cat. I’m not surprised when a deer hunter tells me they have seen a mountain lion. Hunters go right into the prime spots you’d expect to see one of these predators. I’m hoping to be able to photograph one of these cats in the wild someday. If you think you have a mountain lion in your area, let me know. Maybe we can be successful with a photo safari.
Deer management
Landowners: Deer management is not always a big endeavor, like managing a deer population within a state. It can mean managing a herd of deer on your property. Any property that has deer on it can become overpopulated, especially if the deer on your land happen to be whitetail.
The number of whitetail can outstrip the food resources of an area rather quickly. A key sign of this is when you have deer eating your favorite bushes or other vegetation in and around your property. Do you have that problem?
I recently had the grandfather of a young man ask me if I knew where he might be able to take his grandson and get a doe during the rifle season. Any landowners out there who might be willing to help them out?
Also, during the late season, anterless deer season, I typically take out a small group of veterans — two to three — to hunt deer. These guys love venison and would much rather take a doe for their freezer. If you have an excess of deer, I know a few guys who would love an opportunity to harvest some deer from your property. Let me know.
Have a great week in the outdoors — and stay warm.
