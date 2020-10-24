Windham: What makes you excited about fall turkey hunting?

Something I consider exciting about the fall turkey hunting season is the scouting. As I move along the edges of fields I’m looking for turkey tracks. When I find lots of tracks in one area I know I’m on a travel route. I’ll sit down and begin some soft calling — some low-pitched yelps and clucks generally do the trick. If I get an answer, I keep calling. There have been times when I only heard one or two birds answering my calls, but a whole flock appeared. That will get your adrenalin pumping.

The key is getting a flock to bust and run in different directions. The days of me sneaking in close and then being able to bounce up and sprint toward a flock fast enough to get them to bust like a covey of quail and not just run away together is probably behind me. Usain Bolt, I’m not. I need to scare them another way. Some years back I was hunting down south and my guide used dogs to run in and break up a flock. He had a pair of beagles that just seemed to relish chasing after scared turkeys. You could almost see it in their faces when they came back. Their eyes said, “I did it again, Dad! Did I do good?” Calling the flock back together was almost easy, but it was also a lot of fun — and a very effective tactic.