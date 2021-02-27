Windham: What was that gardening/survival tool you wrote about?

One of the toughest things for me to deal with while recovering from my shoulder surgery is boredom. Not being able to do the things I normally do is very difficult for me. I have been able to do a lot of research on things that will become future column topics, so I guess that is my silver lining.
Another thing I have looked forward to is calls from my hunting and fishing buddies. Thank you guys for checking in on me. It helps.
On one recent call from a regular camp partner, Thad McCall of Bellevue, I had a flashback of sorts. While we were discussing some future camps for early summer, he asked, “What was that gardening tool/survival knife you wrote about a few years ago? The one you always carry in camp?”
I remember that item well. It was a very unique knife called a Hori Hori. It was part of my 2015 Christmas Wish List and has been a regular part of my camp equipment ever since then. I really like this knife.
The Hori Hori was never intended to be a bush craft/survival knife, but it works. The concept of this knife was developed in Japan centuries ago. It is actually a gardening tool. The Hori Hori has traditionally been used for gardening, weeding, cutting roots, transplanting, removing plants and sod cutting.
Its name, Hori Hori, comes from the Japanese word for dig, Hori, and “Hori Hori” is said to mimic the digging sound made when using the knife. I never really figured this out — that is not the sound I hear when I’m digging with it.
In Japan, this tool is also known as leisure knife (I guess gardening is the leisure activity), mountain vegetable knife, soil knife or weeding knife. It does a great job with those tasks.
Around camp, I’ve used it to cut small firewood and split kindling. It works great when digging a Dakota Fire Hole. Look that one up sometime. I have also used my Hori Hori knife to dig out and make trap beds and dirt hole sets for trapping. It has even been used as a stake for a tent.
If you research this type of knife online, you will see the size of the knife varies from 11 to 15 inches in total length, depending on the size of the handle. The size of the blade can vary, but it is normally is 7 to 8 inches long and about 2 inches wide. It is designed like a small double-edged sword.
The knife I regularly use has a stainless steel blade that is highly polished. The blade has a very sharp knife edge on one side and the other edge is serrated for cutting small limbs or rope. The blade has a concave shape to make it ideal for digging and prying. There is enough weight that it feels comfortable in my hand when I’m using it.
Overall, I think it is one of the most versatile tools you can have with you in the field. You can find them all over the internet or in gardening stores. Just search for a Hori Hori knife. The price is generally $25 to $30. Not bad for a true multi-purpose tool for your camp.
Cold weather gators
The recent polar vortex that hit us extended far to the south as well. It caused problems for Oklahoma’s alligators. Did you know Oklahoma had alligators?
Although much less cold-hardy than other species or reptiles, alligators can survive short periods of time in icy conditions. If the water freezes over, they will poke a hole through the ice big enough to allow the nostrils to be above water.
Oklahoma Wildlife Department biologists say that while bigger alligators can survive brief temperature extremes like this, many smaller individuals were probably killed by the frigid weather.
Does anyone remember the column I had years ago about a couple of young duck hunters finding a caiman at the Sutherland Reservoir Cooling Pond. The scenario was similar — cold weather had set in and the creature was in the ice near the shore. The young hunters captured the animal to turn it over to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, but it didn’t make it.
Follow-up
I got some feedback from a reader of last week’s column. She had pointed out that the YouTube link I referenced for an alcohol stove I was writing about did not work. Let me try to get the information out a different way. Rather than list a link in my column that the reader must then transfer to their search engine I think it may be easier and have less chance of transferring/typing in something incorrectly, to list the name under which I found the item.
For example, I use Bing for most of my internet searches. I found good examples of this type of stove by researching:
» Pop Can Stoves.
» Hobo Stoves.
» How to Make an Arizona Penny Can Stove?
» How to make a Rift Stove?
Look up and search a few of these and you should have the information you need, plus be able to incorporate a few of your own ideas into your own design after the wheels of your creativity get to churning. Good luck.