Windham: What was that gardening/survival tool you wrote about?

One of the toughest things for me to deal with while recovering from my shoulder surgery is boredom. Not being able to do the things I normally do is very difficult for me. I have been able to do a lot of research on things that will become future column topics, so I guess that is my silver lining.

Another thing I have looked forward to is calls from my hunting and fishing buddies. Thank you guys for checking in on me. It helps.

On one recent call from a regular camp partner, Thad McCall of Bellevue, I had a flashback of sorts. While we were discussing some future camps for early summer, he asked, “What was that gardening tool/survival knife you wrote about a few years ago? The one you always carry in camp?”

I remember that item well. It was a very unique knife called a Hori Hori. It was part of my 2015 Christmas Wish List and has been a regular part of my camp equipment ever since then. I really like this knife.

The Hori Hori was never intended to be a bush craft/survival knife, but it works. The concept of this knife was developed in Japan centuries ago. It is actually a gardening tool. The Hori Hori has traditionally been used for gardening, weeding, cutting roots, transplanting, removing plants and sod cutting.