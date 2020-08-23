Windham: When other fishing shuts down, go after catfish

If you are an angler, you know that fishing has been slow all over the region during our recent hot weather period. For species like walleye and largemouth bass a good tactic is to use bigger lures and slow down your retrieve. Fish are looking to get the most the can for the energy expended.
Here is an analogy — it is hot outside and you’ve retreated to your cave to cool off. You’re kicked back on the couch, got something cool to drink and a good movie is on. A potato chips flies by just out of reach. How likely are you to move and grab it?
Now, same scenario except it is a big piece of your favorite pizza that slowly floats by. Are you more motivated to move and grab this one? It is the same thing with fish. Offer something bigger and moving slowly and it will be more tempting.
Although is has been hot, we are fortunate here in Nebraska to have multiple species to seek out — and there is always something biting. You may just need to switch from your primary species and/or switch your tactics.
Consider catfishing. Catfish may be the most underutilized fishing resource in Nebraska, especially in the western part of our state. You can find these fish in nearly every lake, stream or river in the state. Show me a kid who doesn’t get excited about catching bullheads and I’ll show you a kid who has spent way too much time playing video games.
Eight species of catfish are native to all Nebraska. From the tadpole madtom at, maybe, three inches in length to the state record blue and flathead catfish at over 100 pounds, catfish are everywhere and can provide some great angling opportunities.
Right now, with the hot Nebraska weather we have experienced, many other species of fish have shut down or at least seemed harder to catch. Catfish are still quite active and are great targets of opportunity. One of the best parts of catfishing now is that it is done generally in the coolest hours of the day as evening slips into night. That’s a big plus for most anglers.
Channel catfish are probably the most common species of catfish in Nebraska and they can be caught without a lot of special gear. A medium to lightweight spinning outfit, a few sinkers, hooks and some bait are all you need.
Channel cats will eat almost anything. I have caught them on worms, minnows, stink baits, mulberries, Ivory Soap and leftover bits of hot dogs from family picnics. If it is organic and you can get it on a hook, you can probably catch a channel catfish on it.
A couple of weekends back, a longtime fishing buddy of mine, Jack Irons, came in from Lincoln to fish and catfish was on his mind. When I lived on the eastern end of the state, Irons and I would often chase pheasants and quail together. With all the public water we have here, fishing is a natural part of our get-togethers now.
We did some canal fishing during the day but focused on Lake Maloney later in the day, going out about 7 p.m. and fishing well after dark. We would set up a drift near the dam and let the wind carry us along until we were near Duck Island. We did that over and over and covered a lot of water.
There were four rods rigged off the boat baited with night crawlers and shrimp. We quickly realized that shrimp is what the catfish wanted. Several times on every drift we would get hits and reel in channel catfish. Ultimately, we had fresh deep-fried Cajun style catfish each evening for dinner along with tomatoes, green beans and watermelon right out of the garden. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Catfishing may not be for everyone, but when was the last time you caught a 20-pound bass or walleye? Even if you just do some catch-and-release, catfishing can be a lot of fun.
Dove season
It is a little more than a week away. Note this on your calendar: Nebraska’s dove season runs from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. Daily bag limit is 15 birds, possession limit is 45. That includes all the species of dove you may find in the state: mourning doves, white-winged doves and the Eurasian collared dove.
The regulations say you may hunt 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. You will need your hunting permit, a habitat stamp, a HIP number and depending upon your age, proof that you have completed a hunting education course.
I always get asked about what type of shotgun to use for dove. As long as it is a 10 gauge or under, the best shotgun to use is the one you can shoot the best. Gauge, manufacturer or model make little difference.
Good luck on all your hunts.
Brule Gun Show
The organizers for the Brule Gun Show had their health plan for dealing with COVID-19 issues approved by the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department. Unless there is a spike in cases of coronavirus in Keith County before the show, I think the show will go on. The date is Sept. 12-13 at the Brule Activity Center. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
A total of 114 tables will be set up for buying, selling, trading or just looking. A few fewer tables than previous years, but it had to be dome to open up a little more space in the hallways to meet COVID-19 protocols.
Admission is $5 per day or $9 for a two-day pass. You can get in on a raffle for a choice of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm pistol or a Ruger American Heritage .22LR rifle. Meals and refreshments will be available on on-site again from Classic Catering. Something new this year, you will be able to phone in take-out orders by calling 402-203-9829.
If you have any questions about the show, call Stef at 402-233-2501.
